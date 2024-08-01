'No lesson learnt': Repeat flooding in Delhi's Rajinder Nagar sparks outcry

Days after three UPSC aspirants died due to flooding in the basement of a coaching centre in Delhi's Old Rajinder Nagar, the area was again submerged following heavy rain on Wednesday evening.

Several videos of the flood-like situation on the stretch, which is lined with many coaching centres, have surfaced on social media. In the videos, commuters can be seen wading through waterlogged lanes, fearing for their safety.

Following Wednesday evening's downpour, protesting students raised slogans against the authorities while standing in thigh-high water. These students have been protesting in the area since July 27, when the incident occurred. They alleged that the authorities are using force to suppress the protest but are taking no action to resolve the perennial issue of waterlogging in the area.