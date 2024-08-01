Business Standard
'No lesson learnt': Repeat flooding in Delhi's Rajinder Nagar sparks outcry

Coaching centre deaths: Several videos of the flood-like situation on the stretch, which is lined with many coaching centres, have surfaced on social media

waterlogging, waterlogged, Old Rajinder Nagar

People try to pull a two-wheeler from being swept away by rainwater near Old Rajinder Nagar during the rain in New Delhi on Wednesday (July 31) | Photo: PTI

Prateek Shukla New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 01 2024 | 9:58 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Days after three UPSC aspirants died due to flooding in the basement of a coaching centre in Delhi's Old Rajinder Nagar, the area was again submerged following heavy rain on Wednesday evening.

Several videos of the flood-like situation on the stretch, which is lined with many coaching centres, have surfaced on social media. In the videos, commuters can be seen wading through waterlogged lanes, fearing for their safety.
Following Wednesday evening's downpour, protesting students raised slogans against the authorities while standing in thigh-high water. These students have been protesting in the area since July 27, when the incident occurred. They alleged that the authorities are using force to suppress the protest but are taking no action to resolve the perennial issue of waterlogging in the area.

As the AAP-led Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has been facing flak after the death of the UPSC aspirants, the BJP attacked Arvind Kejriwal's party, saying it has not learnt any lessons from the tragedy. Delhi BJP leader Rajesh Bhatia, in a post on X, said, "Rajinder Nagar MLA Durgesh Pathak has still not learnt his lesson. God forbid some untoward incident happens due to increased waterlogging."


Meanwhile, the Aam Aadmi Party shared videos of MLA Durgesh Pathak assisting people on the ground. In the video, Pathak can be seen working to ensure that the water is pumped out. "Heavy rain in Delhi. AAP MLA @ipathak25 is present on Ground Zero in Rajinder Nagar. He is getting the water drainage arrangements done in front of him. The AAP government is on ALERT MODE," the AAP said in a post on X.

Additionally, Delhi Minister Atishi announced on social media that all schools, both government and private, would remain closed on August 1 due to the forecast of continued heavy rainfall. Atishi said the Delhi government and the MCD were maintaining a close watch. "There has been very heavy rainfall in Delhi in the last two hours. The Delhi Government and MCD are maintaining a close watch on low-lying areas and vulnerable waterlogging locations, to ensure no untoward incident takes place," she said in a post on X.

In a similar vein, Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena said he has asked officers to remain on alert. "Apart from ensuring minimum inconvenience to people in general, they are advised to specifically address issues at sites prone to waterlogging, including coaching centres," he said in a post on X.

First Published: Aug 01 2024 | 9:57 AM IST

