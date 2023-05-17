close

Here's how to track and block your lost smartphone on Sanchar Saathi portal

The Sanchar Saathi portal uses the Central Equipment Identity Register (CEIR) to help users track and block their lost smartphones

Last Updated : May 17 2023 | 8:18 PM IST
Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Tuesday launched the AI-based portal Sanchar Saathi to help detect telecom-related frauds. It is an initiative of the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), which will help people in locating and blocking their lost or stolen mobile phones.
According to media reports, Sanchar Saathi is part of the government's efforts to boost digital literacy in the country along with securing digital transactions.

The Sanchar Saathi portal uses the Central Equipment Identity Register (CEIR) to help users track and block their lost smartphones. 
It is worth noting that the portal can be accessed by anyone as long as they have a valid mobile number. The portal can be used to track and block your lost device for free across the country.

Users must also keep in mind that before tracking their lost mobile phone on the portal, they must file a complaint with the police and provide the complaint number and a copy of the complaint.
Here's how you can track or block your lost smartphone:

- Visit the official Sanchar Saathi website-sancharsaathi.gov.in
- Register on the platform using your personal and mobile phone details
- Enter your complaint number along with a copy of the complaint
- Once registered, users can enter the IMEI number of the smartphone to track and block their device
- Select the reason to block your device
Users must note that they can also unblock their lost phone if they receive it back. Follow these steps to unblock your lost or stolen device, if needed:
- Go to sancharsaathi.gov.in
- Enter the request ID received while blocking the device, mobile number
- Select your reason for unblocking the device
- Enter captcha and One Time password (OTP) to unblock your device

First Published: May 17 2023 | 8:18 PM IST

