Hilly states brace for fresh snowfall, rain; fog likely in North India

India is set to witness varied weather conditions over the coming week as multiple atmospheric systems influence different regions, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. Western disturbances, cyclonic circulations and the subtropical westerly jet stream are expected to drive changes ranging from strong surface winds in the plains to snowfall in the hilly states.

The IMD has forecast strong surface winds of 20–30 kmph over Northwest India during the next two to three days. Hilly states are also likely to see dense fog during morning and night hours, affecting visibility and travel conditions.

Western disturbance to bring rain and snow in the western Himalayas

A wet spell is likely over the western Himalayan region between February 9 and 11, with rainfall and snowfall expected over Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. The IMD said this activity is linked to a fresh western disturbance that is likely to impact the region from the night of February 8.

On February 10, scattered to fairly widespread rainfall or snowfall, accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds reaching speeds of 30–40 kmph, is expected over Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan and Muzaffarabad, as well as Himachal Pradesh.

Dense fog warning and cold day conditions in northern states

The weather office has also issued warnings for dense fog and cold day conditions in parts of northern India. Dense fog is likely during morning and night hours at some places in Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh, potentially disrupting road and air travel.

Delhi weather update: Clear skies, chilly mornings

For Delhi-NCR, the IMD has predicted mainly clear skies today, with a possibility of mist during the morning hours. On Sunday, the minimum temperature is expected to hover between 9 and 11 degrees Celsius, while the maximum is likely to remain in the range of 22 to 24 degrees Celsius.

Looking ahead, the national capital is expected to see mostly clear skies and chilly weather through the coming week, with no major weather disturbances forecast.

Minimum temperatures likely to rise gradually

The IMD said minimum temperatures over Northwest India are likely to see no significant change during the next two days, followed by a gradual rise of 2–3 degrees Celsius over the subsequent two days, before stabilising again. Similar trends are expected over Central India, where minimum temperatures may rise by 2–3 degrees Celsius after the next two days.

Over East India, minimum temperatures are likely to remain largely unchanged for the next four days, before rising gradually by 2–3 degrees Celsius thereafter. No significant change in minimum temperatures is expected over the rest of the country during this period.