Home / Economy / News / US trade deal will not hurt interests of farmers, MSMEs, artisans: Goyal

US trade deal will not hurt interests of farmers, MSMEs, artisans: Goyal

Addressing a press conference, the commerce minister hailed the India-US trade framework, adding that it protects farmers, boosts exports, and strengthens bilateral trade ties

Piyush Goyal, Piyush

This pact is a step towards equitable and balanced growth, creating new hopes and determination for our country’s future: Goyal | (Photo:PTI)

Apexa Rai New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 07 2026 | 2:52 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Commerce minister Piyush Goyal on Saturday said India and the United States (US) have finalised an interim trade deal framework aimed at boosting bilateral trade to $500 billion annually. Addressing a press conference, he said the framework, concluded late last night, has generated widespread excitement across India, opening new opportunities for farmers, exporters, and industries.
 
Speaking at a press conference, Goyal said: “Today will be written in golden words. There is a wave of happiness across the country. New opportunities are opening up on a very large scale, especially for our farmers, artisans, and manufacturers.”
 
Under the interim framework, the US has agreed to reduce tariffs on a wide range of Indian goods. Duties on products such as gems and jewellery, pharmaceutical items, smartphones, machinery parts, textiles, and leather have been either lowered or eliminated. 
 

  Goyal highlighted the importance of protecting Indian farmers, noting: “Products made by our farmers, including spices, tea, coffee, coconut, cashew, mango, banana, guava, pineapple, and processed items like jams and juices, will now face zero reciprocal tariff in the United States. Sensitive commodities like rice, wheat, sugar, millets, and pulses remain fully protected.”
 
The agreement also extends benefits to other sectors. Machinery, aircraft parts, toys, silk, leather, home décor items, and high-value technological products including semiconductors and quantum devices are expected to gain greater access to the US market.
 
The minister emphasised the broader economic impact of the deal, saying “This deal does not harm India or the US but provides new opportunities for our youth and industry. Market access in the United States will help India’s economy grow and support employment in multiple sectors.”
  With the interim trade framework in place, both countries will continue parallel negotiations on a full Bilateral Trade Agreement. Meanwhile, Indian businesses and exporters are expected to benefit from reduced trade uncertainty and immediate opportunities across agriculture, manufacturing, and technology sectors.
 
“I have complete faith that 1.4 billion Indians will celebrate this achievement. This pact is a step towards equitable and balanced growth, creating new hopes and determination for our country’s future," said Goyal, adding that "It will expand India’s exports, strengthen ties with the US, and provide long-term opportunities across agriculture, manufacturing, and technology, while advancing the Viksit Bharat vision of a developed and globally competitive India.”

Topics : Piyush Goyal India US Trade Deal bilateral ties Indian export

First Published: Feb 07 2026 | 2:50 PM IST

