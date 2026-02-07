Saturday, February 07, 2026 | 11:51 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Mysterious gas leak sparks panic near Jammu airport; probe launched

Mysterious gas leak sparks panic near Jammu airport; probe launched

However, officials did not rule out the possibility that the gas could be a hazardous chemical, including sulfur mustard

Jammu airport

Jammu airport (File Photo)

Press Trust of India Jammu
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 07 2026 | 11:49 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A mysterious gas leak from a cylinder at a scrap dealer's shop triggered panic in a locality near the Jammu airport on Saturday, prompting authorities to rush joint teams of the NDRF and SDRF to the scene, officials said.

Several residents of Rani Bagh complained of breathlessness following the sudden leakage of gas from an abandoned cylinder lying at the scrap dealer's premises, they added.

According to authorities, teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), wearing protective gear, along with police and fire and emergency department personnel, reached the scene and successfully contained the leak.

 

They assured that the situation is well under control and there is no need to panic.

An investigation has been initiated to determine the nature of the gas and how the cylinder ended up at the scrap dealer's shop, officials noted, adding that the substance will be identified through scientific analysis, and further action will be taken accordingly.

However, officials did not rule out the possibility that the gas could be a hazardous chemical, including sulfur mustard.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Thailand 30-story building collapses in Myanmar earthquake

3-storey building collapses in Rajasthan's Kota; several feared trapped

justice, court

Court rejects discharge plea of Anil Deshmukh-linked firm in PMLA case

Election Commission of India, ECI

EC says permanent resident certificate is valid document under SIR 2026

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

PM Modi announces new Indian consulate in Malaysia, celebrates OCI benefits

A cop died and 13 people were injured in a swing fall and gate collapse at Surajkund mela.

Cop dead, 13 injured as swing falls, gate collapses at Surajkund mela

Topics : Jammu and Kashmir Gas leakage National News

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 07 2026 | 11:49 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAnthropic Claude CoworkMPC Home Loan RatesGold and Silver Price TodayPFC-REC MergerQ3 Results TodayBest FD Rates For Senior CitizenGate 2026 Exam DatePersonal Finance