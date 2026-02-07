Mysterious gas leak sparks panic near Jammu airport; probe launched

A mysterious gas leak from a cylinder at a scrap dealer's shop triggered panic in a locality near the Jammu airport on Saturday, prompting authorities to rush joint teams of the NDRF and SDRF to the scene, officials said.

Several residents of Rani Bagh complained of breathlessness following the sudden leakage of gas from an abandoned cylinder lying at the scrap dealer's premises, they added.

According to authorities, teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), wearing protective gear, along with police and fire and emergency department personnel, reached the scene and successfully contained the leak.

They assured that the situation is well under control and there is no need to panic.

An investigation has been initiated to determine the nature of the gas and how the cylinder ended up at the scrap dealer's shop, officials noted, adding that the substance will be identified through scientific analysis, and further action will be taken accordingly.

However, officials did not rule out the possibility that the gas could be a hazardous chemical, including sulfur mustard.