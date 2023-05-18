close

Himachal CM announces 75 new e-buses in state, taking total fleet to 170

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said the state is planning to purchase 75 e-buses, taking the total fleet to 170, according to a statement issued here on Thursday

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said the state is planning to purchase 75 e-buses, taking the total fleet to 170, according to a statement issued here on Thursday.

Tenders for the purchase of these buses, which will ply on 75 identified routes, have been issued and the letter of award (LOA) is expected by June, it said.

The Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) has also identified routes to replace 225 diesel buses with e-buses, Sukhu said while presiding over a meeting of the transport department Wednesday evening.

The HRTC is transitioning from diesel to electric buses in a phased manner and the current fleet already includes 95 electric buses, he said.

The government is working to develop the required infrastructure for e-buses, including charging stations, the statement added.

The chief minister said six green corridors were being built in the state, adding that Himachal Pradesh aims to become a role model in the country in the e-vehicle sector.

Reforms would be introduced to make the HRTC self-reliant and provide it with better financial resources, ensuring timely payment of salaries and pensions to its employees and pensioners, Sukhu said.

The state government will start a recruitment drive in HRTC to fill up the vacant posts of drivers and conductors, he added.

During the meeting, the CM also reviewed the construction of the proposed bus port in Hamirpur and said its construction will be completed within the next two years by the Himachal Pradesh Bus Stand Management and Development Authority.

