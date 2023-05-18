Kerala Minister estimates around Rs 8 cr loss in Kollam drug warehouse fire

Kerala Health Minister Veena George on Thursday said medicines and materials, worth around Rs 8 crore, were destroyed during a fire that gutted a warehouse of the state-run Kerala Medical Services Corporation Limited (KMSCL) in Kollam district last night.

The district drug warehouse of KMSCL in Kollam was engulfed in fire on Wednesday night. It was a major supply source for medicines at state-run hospitals and PHCs in the district. There were no casualties in the incident.

"The total loss due to the fire is estimated at Rs 8 crore. But the corporation need not suffer this much loss as the medicines are insured," she said.

A comprehensive probe would be conducted into the reasons that led to the massive fire, she told reporters here.

A scientific investigation report at various levels should be carried out to know how the blaze started, George said.

