close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Kerala Minister estimates around Rs 8 cr loss in Kollam drug warehouse fire

A scientific investigation report at various levels should be carried out to know how the blaze started, George said

Press Trust of India Thiruvananthapuram
fire

1 min read Last Updated : May 18 2023 | 6:15 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Kerala Health Minister Veena George on Thursday said medicines and materials, worth around Rs 8 crore, were destroyed during a fire that gutted a warehouse of the state-run Kerala Medical Services Corporation Limited (KMSCL) in Kollam district last night.

The district drug warehouse of KMSCL in Kollam was engulfed in fire on Wednesday night. It was a major supply source for medicines at state-run hospitals and PHCs in the district. There were no casualties in the incident.

"The total loss due to the fire is estimated at Rs 8 crore. But the corporation need not suffer this much loss as the medicines are insured," she said.

A comprehensive probe would be conducted into the reasons that led to the massive fire, she told reporters here.

A scientific investigation report at various levels should be carried out to know how the blaze started, George said.

Also Read

Doctor stabbed to death in Kerala's Kollam district allegedly by patient

Doctor's killing outcome of systemic failure, says Kerala High Court

Left Democratic Front wins 14 seats in local body bypolls in Kerala

The Kerala Story gets 'A' certificate from censor board, 10 scenes deleted

Police should be prepared to deal with unexpected situations: Kerala CM

DU, Ambedkar University sign MoU to work in emerging areas like AI

PM Modi inaugurates International Museum Expo 2023 at Pragati Maidan

TMC claims no responsibility after SC stays ban on 'The Kerala Story'

Nagaland urban local body polls: Law of land must be followed, says SC

CCI notifies setting up of regional offices in Chennai, Kolkata and Mumbai

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Kerala govt Drugmaker

First Published: May 18 2023 | 6:15 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Automobile dealers' body seeks cut in GST on two-wheelers from 28% to 18%

Two-wheelers
3 min read

Shivakumar, Cong trouble shooter who failed to cross hurdle to CM's post

DK Shivakumar, Karnataka elections
3 min read

CCI notifies setting up of regional offices in Chennai, Kolkata and Mumbai

Competition Commission of India
1 min read

Non-skippable 30-sec ads, new pause button on TV, announces YouTube

youtube
2 min read

Pfizer suspends sale of three antibiotics in India over technical issues

Pfizer Vaccine, Coronavirus vaccine
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Your credit card payments overseas will attract a 20% TCS from July 1

Credit card
4 min read

Cabinet reshuffle: Arjun Meghwal replaces Kiren Rijiju as new law minister

kiren rijiju
2 min read

FAME-II subsidy on EVs cut to Rs 10,000/KWh, max 15% of ex-factory price

Electric Two-wheelers
4 min read

How net zero renews nuclear power push with small modular reactors

nuclear power plant
6 min read

SC stays West Bengal government's order banning film 'The Kerala Story'

The kerala story
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon