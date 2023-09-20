Himachal CM Sukhu introduces bill seeking to repeal 13 obsolete laws

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Wednesday introduced a bill seeking to repeal 13 laws that have outlived their utility.

The enactments which have "lost their significance or have become obsolete and redundant" or whose retention as "separate, independent and distinct act" is unnecessary are proposed to be repealed, Sukhu said.

The new legislation is called the Himachal Pradesh Repealing Bill-2023.

The acts proposed to be repealed include the Presidency Small Cause Courts Act, 1882; Agriculturists Loans Act, 1884; Provincial Small Cause Courts Act, 1887; Mandi Minor Forest Produce Exploitation and Export Act, 1997 and 1941.

The Chamba Minor Forest Produce Exploitation and Export Act, 2003 and Punjab Tobacco Vend Fees (Repealing) Act, 1953 are also proposed to be repealed.

The Himachal Pradesh Private Forest Act, 1954; the Punjab Labor Welfare Fund Act, 1965; Punjab Professions, Trades, Callings and Employment Taxation (Himachal Pradesh Repealing) Act, 1968; HP Preservation of Forests and Maintenance of Supplies of Forest Based Essential Commodities Act, 1984 will also be repealed.

The other bills are the HP Protection of Interest of Depositors (In Financial Establishment) Act, 1999; HP Paramedical Council Act, 2003 and HP Administrative Tribunal (Transfer of Decided and Pending Cases and Applications) Act, 2008.