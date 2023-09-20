close
Sensex (-1.18%)
66800.84 -796.00
Nifty (-1.15%)
19901.40 -231.90
Nifty Midcap (-0.28%)
40543.85 -114.35
Nifty Smallcap (-0.71%)
5808.80 -41.60
Nifty Bank (-1.29%)
45384.60 -595.25
Heatmap

Himachal CM Sukhu introduces bill seeking to repeal 13 obsolete laws

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Wednesday introduced a bill seeking to repeal 13 laws that have outlived their utility.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu

Press Trust of India Shimla
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 20 2023 | 8:03 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Wednesday introduced a bill seeking to repeal 13 laws that have outlived their utility.
The enactments which have "lost their significance or have become obsolete and redundant" or whose retention as "separate, independent and distinct act" is unnecessary are proposed to be repealed, Sukhu said.
The new legislation is called the Himachal Pradesh Repealing Bill-2023.
The acts proposed to be repealed include the Presidency Small Cause Courts Act, 1882; Agriculturists Loans Act, 1884; Provincial Small Cause Courts Act, 1887; Mandi Minor Forest Produce Exploitation and Export Act, 1997 and 1941.
The Chamba Minor Forest Produce Exploitation and Export Act, 2003 and Punjab Tobacco Vend Fees (Repealing) Act, 1953 are also proposed to be repealed.
The Himachal Pradesh Private Forest Act, 1954; the Punjab Labor Welfare Fund Act, 1965; Punjab Professions, Trades, Callings and Employment Taxation (Himachal Pradesh Repealing) Act, 1968; HP Preservation of Forests and Maintenance of Supplies of Forest Based Essential Commodities Act, 1984 will also be repealed.

Also Read

Hydropower in Himalayan states restart as floods recede but more rain looms

Red alert sounded, major rivers in spate as Himachal braces for more rain

Massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh, buildings collapse in Kullu

Himachal Pradesh: At least 60 killed amid rain fury; rescue ops underway

BJP appoints MLA Rajeev Bindal as party chief in Himachal Pradesh

Lok Sabha unanimously passes historic Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam 2023

Delimitation pointless, says Gandhi; Amit Shah urges house to pass Bill

Close to achieving mutually beneficial free trade agreement: UK minister

Caste census to delimitation: Highlights on Women Reservation Bill debate

'Exercise utmost caution': India issues advisory on travel to Canada

The other bills are the HP Protection of Interest of Depositors (In Financial Establishment) Act, 1999; HP Paramedical Council Act, 2003 and HP Administrative Tribunal (Transfer of Decided and Pending Cases and Applications) Act, 2008.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Himachal Pradesh Law Courts

First Published: Sep 20 2023 | 8:03 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News Live UpdatesStock To Watch Today Akasa AirWorld Cup Latest NewsParliament Special Session LiveBookMyShowGold-Silver PriceJawan US Box Office CollectionIndia-Canada Relation

Companies News

Akasa's future: CEO Dube seeks to douse fire lit by lawyers' closure claimsNRIs can now open new bank accounts using SBI YONO app; Here's how

Election News

Telangana IT Minister K T Rama Rao accuses PM Modi of misleading youthCourt rejects Ashok Gehlot's acquittal plea in defamation case by Shekhawat

India News

What is known about the Women's Reservation Bill in Lok Sabha so farIndia should use retaliation mechanism to deal with EU's carbon tax: GTRI

Economy News

1.98 mn new workers enrolled under health insurance scheme ESI in JulyEmployment jumped post-Covid but 2 in 5 young graduates still have no jobs
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023World Cup 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon