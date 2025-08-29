Friday, August 29, 2025 | 11:33 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Himachal directs companies to spend CSR funds within state limits: Minister

Himachal directs companies to spend CSR funds within state limits: Minister

The minister said the government was serious about the matter and assured that strict instructions will be issued to companies to use the CSR funds in Himachal

CSR, Corporate Social Responsibility

Responding to the remarks, Industries minister Harshwardhan Chauhan admitted that multinational companies were spending CSR funds in other states and not in Himachal. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India Shimla
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 29 2025 | 11:31 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Himachal Pradesh government will ensure multinational companies set up in the state do not spend their CSR funds outside, Industries minister Harshwardhan Chauhan said in the Assembly on Friday.

Raising the issue during the question hour, Sanjay Awasthi (Congress) named two large companies that are located in his Arki constituency and said the people there have been affected because of their projects, but funds under the corporate social responsibility (CSR) are not being used by them for the welfare of the locals.

Responding to the remarks, Industries minister Harshwardhan Chauhan admitted that multinational companies were spending CSR funds in other states and not in Himachal.

 

He assured that the government will enquire about the complaints regarding violations of environmental safeguards.

Congress MLA from Doon Ram Kumar stressed that CSR funds should be used at the places where such companies are located and BJP MLA from Bilaspur Trilok Jamwal also complained that the company in his constituency was also not spending the CSR there even though the local people are affected by dust pollution.

Also Read

The central government's borrowing is expected to remain in line with the budgeted amount, with slight adjustments in the distribution across tenures, according to bond market participants. Earlier, there were expectations of a reduction in the suppl

Indian company borrowing costs see steepest rise since 2022 on fiscal risks

initial public offering, IPO

CleanMax to raise ₹5,200 cr via IPO; DRHP filed with Sebi for approval

Nikhil Kamath

Nikhil Kamath invests ₹137.5 crore in Goldi Solar to expand capacity

Sebi

Sebi extends portfolio rebalancing timelines to all passive breaches in MFs

Jeffrey Mark Overly

Jeffrey Mark Overly appointed new chairman of auto parts maker Sona Comstar

The minister said the government was serious about the matter and assured that strict instructions will be issued to companies to use the CSR funds in Himachal.

Replying to the main question, the minister said since April 1, 2023, as many as 21,182 cases of illegal mining were detected and a fine of Rs 13.95 crore was recovered.

There were heated exchanges between Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri and the leader of opposition, Jai Ram Thakur, on the issue of closure of schools as Thakur alleged that the government was continuously closing or shifting schools and Agnihotri insisted that the decisions to close the schools have been taken in the public interest for balanced development.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Northern Railways

Northern Railways cancels 46 trains as heavy rain, floods disrupt services

NEET, NEET UG, Students

WBSSC assures SC no tainted candidates will be allowed in fresh SLST exams

COURT, JUDGEMENT, HIGH COURT

Bengaluru court orders removal of defamatory content on Dharmasthala Temple

President

Public Sector Enterprises are catalysts of growth: President Murmu

Road accident

Road accidents up 4.2% in 2023; 172K lives lost despite safety push

Topics : Companies Himachal Pradesh Himachal pradesh government

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 29 2025 | 11:31 PM IST

Explore News

RIL AGM LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold and Silver PriceRIL Group Stock TodayWho is Sheikha MahraUS TariffOTT Releases this WeekUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon