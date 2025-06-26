Thursday, June 26, 2025 | 09:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Sebi extends portfolio rebalancing timelines to all passive breaches in MFs

Sebi extends portfolio rebalancing timelines to all passive breaches in MFs

A passive breach refers to unintended deviations from the mandated asset allocation or regulatory limits that do not arise from the direct actions or omissions of asset management companies (AMCs)

Sebi

The regulator said that provisions for mutual funds will now apply to all such breaches, mandating timely rebalancing even when the deviations are not deliberate

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 26 2025 | 8:58 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Market regulator Sebi on Thursday said that timelines for portfolio rebalancing in mutual fund schemes will now be applicable to all types of passive breaches across actively managed schemes, which was earlier limited to only asset allocation.

A passive breach refers to unintended deviations from the mandated asset allocation or regulatory limits that do not arise from the direct actions or omissions of asset management companies (AMCs).

Passive breaches generally do not happen due to the omission and commission of Asset Management Companies (AMCs). The mandated rebalancing period for all mutual fund schemes, except Index Funds and Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs), is 30 business days.

 

Such breaches may be caused by corporate actions, significant price movements in underlying securities, maturity of instruments, or large-scale investor redemptions.

The clarification came in the wake of a recommendation made by the Mutual Funds Advisory Committee (MFAC) and is aimed at ensuring consistency in regulatory compliance and enhancing investor protection.

Also Read

New fund offerings, Mutual Funds, Market volatility, MF investors, NFOs

Mutual fund schemes renamed to align with the Sebi category norms

Premiumstake, share

Centre may speed up stake dilution in GIC Re, New India Assurance

Upcoming IPO

Sudeep Pharma files DRHP with Sebi for IPO, plans major capex expansion

Securities and Exchange Board of India, Sebi

Sebi tightens oversight on trading members' compliance post-inspection

NSE

NSE offers $160 mn to settle dispute with Sebi, move ahead with IPO

"In view of...the recommendation of the Mutual Funds Advisory Committee (MFAC), it is clarified that the provisions shall be applicable for all types of passive breaches for the actively managed mutual fund schemes," the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) said in a circular.

The regulator said that provisions for mutual funds will now apply to all such breaches, mandating timely rebalancing even when the deviations are not deliberate.

The regulator also underlined that while active breaches are considered violations of the Sebi mutual fund regulations, passive breaches often stem from external factors and market dynamics.

Despite their unintentional nature, these breaches could still affect the risk profile of schemes, making it necessary to rebalance portfolios within a stipulated time frame, Sebi said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

PremiumIndiGo, Bird Strike

Strong mkt leadership, robust demand should help IndiGo stock gain altitude

Delhivery

Morgan Stanley, Citigroup, 6 others buy 1.6% stake in Delhivery for ₹461 cr

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

RBI bond holdings hit record high, may ease in months ahead, say traders

ipo market listing share market

IPOs in H1 2025 were priced to perfection; be selective now, say analysts

stock market traders, call, phone call

Stock market highlights: Bulls roar at D-Street; Sensex jumps 1,000 pts; Nifty at 25,549; banks gain

Topics : SEBI Asset Management Companies

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 26 2025 | 8:58 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStock to Watch TodayStocks to buy todayDividend Stock TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEGlobe Civil Projects IPOJagannath Yatra 2025Millionaire migration 2025Upcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon