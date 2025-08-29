Friday, August 29, 2025 | 05:49 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
President Murmu presents SCOPE Awards, hails PSUs as pillars of prosperity

President Droupadi Murmu presented the SCOPE Eminence Awards 2022-23, lauding PSUs for driving growth, fostering inclusive development and shaping India's future

Harsh Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 29 2025 | 5:45 PM IST

President Droupadi Murmu on Friday presented the SCOPE Eminence Awards for 2022-23 in New Delhi, praising the role of public sector enterprises (PSEs) in India’s growth journey and their contribution to nation-building since Independence.
 
Addressing the gathering, the President said the awards celebrate the “significant contribution of public sector enterprises to the development of India” across social, economic, environmental, technological and ethical dimensions. She appreciated the Standing Conference of Public Enterprises (SCOPE) for recognising performance in sustainable development, corporate governance, corporate social responsibility and innovation, calling it a “holistic approach towards progress and development.”
 
SCOPE is a coordinating and advocacy body for PSEs in India, while the Department of Public Enterprises (DPE), under the Ministry of Finance, is the nodal department that formulates policy guidelines for these enterprises.
 
 
Highlighting the historical role of PSEs, President Murmu said they laid the foundation for industrialisation, infrastructure, social uplift and balanced regional growth. “Apart from economic and financial contributions, public sector enterprises have given priority to balanced and inclusive growth, keeping the national goals paramount. They are truly catalysts of growth and pillars of prosperity for the nation,” she said.
 
The President underlined that Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSEs) have been at the forefront of initiatives such as Aatmanirbhar Bharat and Make in India. She cited the indigenous Air Defence Control and Reporting System – Akashteer, which proved its capability during Operation Sindoor, as a matter of pride for the public sector fraternity.
 
She added that public enterprises have consistently driven innovation in agriculture, mining, manufacturing, processing, energy generation and services, while also setting strong examples of governance and transparency. Looking ahead, she emphasised that CPSEs would play a pivotal role in achieving the vision of a developed India by 2047.
 
“It is expected from CPSEs that their decisions will be dedicated to nation-building, actions will be based on ethics and thinking will be inspired by sensitivity and social service,” President Murmu said.

First Published: Aug 29 2025 | 5:45 PM IST

