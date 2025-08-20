Wednesday, August 20, 2025 | 10:59 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Indian company borrowing costs see steepest rise since 2022 on fiscal risks

Indian company borrowing costs see steepest rise since 2022 on fiscal risks

The average yield on top-rated three year company notes climbed 26 basis points in two days through Tuesday, set for the steepest weekly gain since November 2022, data compiled by Bloomberg show

The central government’s borrowing is expected to remain in line with the budgeted amount, with slight adjustments in the distribution across tenures, according to bond market participants. Earlier, there were expectations of a reduction in the suppl

“A lot of negatives have piled up,” said Ashish Jalan, head of debt capital markets at Arete Securities Ltd. “Fiscal worries are rising, which is resulting in higher borrowing costs for companies and raising risks of being crowded out.” (Representati

Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 20 2025 | 10:52 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Borrowing costs for Indian companies are set to climb at the fastest pace in more than two years, as concerns mount that the government’s tax cuts may result in higher borrowing and squeeze out issuers.
 
The average yield on top-rated three year company notes climbed 26 basis points in two days through Tuesday, set for the steepest weekly gain since November 2022, data compiled by Bloomberg show. Yield eased slightly on Wednesday, slipping about two basis points amid thin volumes in the secondary market, traders said. Meanwhile, the 10-year bond yield has risen 11 basis points this week to 7.29 per cent, the highest since March.
   
Rising corporate bond yields are clouding fundraising plans just as economic momentum shows signs of cooling. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s plan to lower consumption taxes to cushion the impact of higher US tariffs has stoked concerns that the government may sell more debt to plug revenue gaps. The prospect has rattled investors, pushing volatility in sovereign debt to a three-year high on Tuesday.
 
“A lot of negatives have piled up,” said Ashish Jalan, head of debt capital markets at Arete Securities Ltd. “Fiscal worries are rising, which is resulting in higher borrowing costs for companies and raising risks of being crowded out.”
 
Dimming prospects of further interest rate cut by the central bank are also pushing corporate bond yields higher, Jalan said, as investors await clarity on how the tax changes will affect the economy. 

Also Read

Annual General Meetings, Shareholders, Indian companies, leadership

Losing interest: The curious case of absent shareholders at company AGMspremium

Anand Mahindra

US tariff impact: India Inc against knee-jerk reaction, seeks new marketspremium

India inc

India Inc promoters holding declines to 8-year low of 40.6% in Q1: Report

Bangladesh import ban, Indian textile industry, ITF, CMAI, Indian retailers, domestic sourcing, apparel imports, import duty, MSMEs, textile manufacturing

US tariff, discount demands threaten Indian exporters' profit marginspremium

board meeting

India Inc's family feuds serve as both cautionary tale and policy cuepremium

 
Even so, yields on three-year corporate debt remain 55 basis points lower this year, helped by the Reserve Bank of India’s 100-basis-point rate cut and liquidity injections.
 
Still, higher borrowing costs threaten to slow local-currency corporate bond sales, said Soumyajit Niyogi, director at India Ratings, a local unit of Fitch Ratings. Firms have borrowed a record 7.9 trillion rupees ($90.8 billion) from onshore bond market so far this year. 
 
“Companies are likely to delay their spending decisions due to tariff uncertainty, geopolitical risks and to gauge the impact of tax cuts on growth,” he said.
 

More From This Section

online gaming, Online gambling, gaming industry

Investors put $1 billion into real-money gaming firms between 2020 and 2024

Nitin Gadkari, Nitin, Gadkari

Lack of hydrogen infra hurdle in expanding green public transport: Gadkari

retail store shopping, fmcg shopping

Indian retail sector to reach $1.93 trn by 2030: Deloitte-FICCI report

take two, Online gambling, gaming industry, addiction

Real-money gaming dealt a losing hand as crackdown follows ₹20,000 cr blow

online gaming

EPWA urges PMO to reconsider ban on real money games, seeks framework

Topics : Indian companies Companies Fiscal US tariff

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 20 2025 | 10:52 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEMumbai RainsStocks to Watch TodayPixel 10 Series Launch TodayPixel Watch 4 and Buds 2a SpecsParliament Budget Session LIVEDelhi CM Rekha Gupta AttackedMangal Electrical IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon