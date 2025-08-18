Monday, August 18, 2025 | 10:50 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
CleanMax to raise ₹5,200 cr via IPO; DRHP filed with Sebi for approval

The IPO, with a face value of ₹1, comprises a fresh issue of shares worth up to ₹1,500 crore and an offer-for-sale of up to ₹3,700 crore by promoters and investors

As of July 2025, CleanMax had 2.54 gigawatt (GW) of operational capacity and 2.53 GW of contracted capacity, along with 5.07 GW under advanced-stage and under-development projects

Sudheer Pal Singh
Last Updated : Aug 18 2025 | 10:49 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Clean Max Enviro Energy Solution, India’s largest commercial and industrial renewable energy provider, has filed a Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to raise ₹5,200 crore through an Initial Public Offering (IPO).
 
IPO structure: fresh issue and offer-for-sale 
The IPO, with a face value of ₹1, comprises a fresh issue of shares worth up to ₹1,500 crore and an offer-for-sale of up to ₹3,700 crore by promoters and investors. The offer includes a reservation for eligible employees, with a discount for those participating in the employee quota.
 
Breakdown of offer-for-sale by shareholders 
 
The offer-for-sale includes share sales of up to ₹321.37 crore by Kuldeep Pratap Jain, ₹1,970.83 crore by BGTF One Holdings (DIFC) Limited, ₹225.61 crore by KEMPINC LLP, ₹991.94 crore by Augment India I Holdings LLC, and ₹190.25 crore by DSDG Holdings APS.

Proceeds to fund debt repayment and expansion 
“The proceeds from the fresh issue worth ₹1,125 crore will be used for repayment and prepayment, in part or full, of certain outstanding borrowings of the company and its subsidiaries, and for general corporate purposes,” the company said. It added that it may also consider raising up to ₹300 crore through a further issue of specified securities in consultation with book-running lead managers.
 
Strong operational capacity and growth pipeline 
As of July 2025, CleanMax had 2.54 gigawatt (GW) of operational capacity and 2.53 GW of contracted capacity, along with 5.07 GW under advanced-stage and under-development projects. Since its inception in 2010, CleanMax has provided net zero and decarbonisation solutions to commercial and industrial clients.
 
Financial performance: revenue growth and return to profit 
The company’s revenue from operations grew 12.98 per cent from ₹1,425.31 crore in 2023-24 to ₹1,610.34 crore in 2024-25. CleanMax turned profitable in the last financial year, reporting a profit after tax of ₹27.84 crore.

First Published: Aug 18 2025 | 10:49 AM IST

