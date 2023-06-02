close

Court takes notice of CBI charge sheet against Tytler in 1984 riots case

A court here on Friday took notice of the CBI's charge sheet against Cong leader Tytler in the Pul Bangash case of killing of three people and torching of a gurudwara during the 1984 anti-Sikh riots

Press Trust of India New Delhi
New Delhi: Congress leader Jagdish Tytler during the concluding programme of the party's Azadi Gaurav Yatra, at Rajghat in New Delhi, Wednesday, June 1, 2022. (PTI Photo

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 02 2023 | 5:37 PM IST
A court here on Friday took notice of the CBI's charge sheet against Congress leader Jagdish Tytler in the Pul Bangash case of killing of three people and torching of a gurudwara during the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Mahima Rai Singh took notice of the charge sheet and referred the matter to Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Vidhi Gupta, as the case pertained to a former MP.

ACMM Gupta is likely to take cognisance of the charge sheet on June 8 and issue summons to Tytler.

Tytler "incited, instigated and provoked" the mob that had assembled at Pul Bangash Gurudwara in Azad Market on November 1, 1984 that resulted in burning down of the gurudwara and killing of three Sikhs -- Thakur Singh, Badal Singh and Gurcharan Singh -- the CBI alleged in its charge sheet filed on May 20.

The agency has invoked charges under IPC sections 147 (rioting), 149 (unlawful assembly), 153A (provocation), 109 (abetment) read with 302 (murder), 295 (defiling of religious places) among others against the former Union minister.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Congress Jagdish Tytler

First Published: Jun 02 2023 | 5:37 PM IST

