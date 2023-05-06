close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Maharashtra logs 176 Covid cases, 2 fatalities, active tally rises to 1,876

With 5,491 tests conducted in the state in the last 24 hours, the overall count of samples examined so far rose to 8,70,40,437, the health department said

Press Trust of India Mumbai
coronavirus

1 min read Last Updated : May 06 2023 | 7:58 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Maharashtra on Saturday reported 176 coronavirus cases and two fatalities, the health department said.

With the new additions, the state's COVID-19 tally rose to 81,67,342 and the death toll to 1,48,536.

A day earlier, Maharashtra reported 299 cases and two fatalities.

Mumbai saw 47 fresh infections.

The two fresh COVID-19 fatalities were reported from Mumbai and Ratnagiri. The state's case fatality rate now stands at 1.81 per cent, the health department bulletin said.

A total of 487 patients recovered from coronavirus in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative recoveries to 80,16,930 in Maharashtra, leaving the state with 1,876 active cases. The recovery rate now stands at 98.16 per cent.

Also Read

Covid-19 cases in India at four-month high: Everything you need to know

H3N2 influenza: Symptoms, spread, prevention, what do experts say?

Rising Covid cases in India a non-event for markets for now: Analysts

Centre tells states to conduct Covid mock drills in hospitals as cases rise

India records 918 new Covid-19 infections, 4 deaths; active cases at 6,350

Naval Vessel Tarini on return passage to India after expedition

Delhi High Court judge throws light on issues pertaining to POCSO Act

VHP issues legal notice to Cong for defaming Bajrang Dal, demands Rs 100 cr

Railway electrification: 37,011 route kilometres electrified in 9 years

Prepare plan for monument restoration at Mehruali archeological park: L-G

With 5,491 tests conducted in the state in the last 24 hours, the overall count of samples examined so far rose to 8,70,40,437, the health department said.

Currently, the dominant variant of COVID-19 is Omicron XBB.1.16. and a total of 1,241 cases were found to be infected so far, while 12 patients have died.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Fresh cases 176, fresh fatalities 2, active cases 1,876, and tests 5,941.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Coronavirus corona Maharashtra

First Published: May 06 2023 | 8:30 PM IST

Latest News

View More

VHP issues legal notice to Cong for defaming Bajrang Dal, demands Rs 100 cr

Mallikarjun Kharge
3 min read

Railway electrification: 37,011 route kilometres electrified in 9 years

Railways electrification
2 min read

I-T raids unearth Rs 15.3 cr cash, 10.14 kg gold in poll-bound Karnataka

income tax
1 min read

Prepare plan for monument restoration at Mehruali archeological park: L-G

New Delhi: Vinai Kumar Saxena during the oath-taking ceremony as 22nd Lt Governor of Delhi, at Raj Niwas in New Delhi, Thursday, May 26, 2022. (PTI Photo
2 min read

Amit Shah holds roadshow in Karnataka, launches attack on Congress

Photo: PTI
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Five-day work for bank employees soon, FinMin to issue notification: Report

bank
2 min read
Premium

Railways orders closure of last printing presses in digital push

Railways
4 min read

CBIC to conduct two-month-long special drive to curb ITC fraud menace

cbic
2 min read

UP govt onboards IIM-Lucknow for start-up boost among rural youth

startups
2 min read

With Punjab's debt at Rs 3.12 trn, CM's OPS promise faces uphill challenge

With Punjab's debt at Rs 3.12 trn, CM's OPS promise faces uphill challenge
5 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateWorld Economic Forum

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateWorld Economic Forum

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon