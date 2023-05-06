close

Excise case: Delhi court lists ED's charge sheet against Sisodia on May 10

On ED apprising the court that hard copy of the supplementary charge sheet has been filed, the judge directed it to file the soft copies of the charge sheet by May 8

IANS New Delhi
Shimla: Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia addresses a press conference, in Shimla, Tuesday, June 7, 2022. (PTI Photo)(

2 min read Last Updated : May 06 2023 | 7:55 PM IST
A Delhi court on Saturday posted for consideration the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) supplementary charge sheet filed against former deputy chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party leader Manish Sisodia in excise policy case on May 10.

The probe agency informed the Special CBI Judge M.K. Nagpal of Rouse Avenue Court that a proceed of a crime worth Rs 622 crore was generated due to the activities of the accused as excise minister.

On ED apprising the court that hard copy of the supplementary charge sheet has been filed, the judge directed it to file the soft copies of the charge sheet by May 8.

The probe agency had, on Thursday, filed a third supplementary charge sheet in the case naming Sisodia.

This is the first time that the ED has named Sisodia in its charge sheet in the matter. Earlier, the CBI, which is conducting a parallel probe into the excise policy case, had named Sisodia in its supplementary charge sheet.

The ED has alleged that Sisodia was the mastermind behind the entire excise policy case and that he had deliberately leaked the policy to the co-accused to generate financial kickbacks.

Sisodia is currently in judicial custody.

Judge Nagpal had, on April 29, also extended Sisodia's custody till May 8 in the case registered by the ED.

The Delhi High Court on Thursday sought ED's response on Sisodia's bail plea.

Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma issued notice on Sisodia's bail plea and another application seeking interim bail on the ground of his wife's ill-health.

ED's counsel Zoheb Hossain said that the response will be filed to both the bail applications within a week.

Accordingly, the court listed the matter for further consideration on May 11.

First Published: May 06 2023 | 8:30 PM IST

