Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (0.23%)
65780.26 + 152.12
Nifty (0.24%)
19574.90 + 46.10
Nifty Midcap (1.06%)
40253.60 + 423.25
Nifty Smallcap (0.64%)
5830.90 + 37.10
Nifty Bank (-0.10%)
44532.15 -46.15
Heatmap

Himachal open for tourists, Dharamshala air services restored: Officials

Flight services of Alliance Air from Delhi to Shimla and further from Shimla to Dharamshala have been resumed, they added

Photo: Bloomberg

Photo: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India Shimla
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 05 2023 | 8:42 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Himachal Pradesh is now open for tourists with hoteliers in prominent travel destinations of the state offering lucrative discounts, officials said on Tuesday.
Flight services of Alliance Air from Delhi to Shimla and further from Shimla to Dharamshala have been resumed, they added.
Tourist resorts of Kasauli, Shimla, Chail, Narkanda, Kinnaur, Dharamshala, Mcleodganj, Palampur, Dalhousie and Khajjiar have been reopened and roads to these destinations are safe to travel, Amit Kashyap, Director of Tourism and Civil Aviation Department informed in a statement issued here.
Kashyap said tourists can avail of discounts in the current season in most of the hotels in the hill state.
The recent spell of heavy rains during monsoon caused disruptions in travel in some road stretches, however, with efforts of the state government to restore the same on a war footing, tourists can now travel to Chamba, Kangra, Shimla and other districts, he added.
The monsoon fury in the hill state during July and August caused severe devastation, triggering flash floods and landslides and causing massive damage to both public and private property besides human lives.

Also Read

Railways might resume temporary trains between Shimla, Solan today

Shimla police introduces river guard system to prevent drowning incidents

Himachal Pradesh: At least 60 killed amid rain fury; rescue ops underway

Himachal rains: 8 houses collapse in Shimla landslide, 2 feared trapped

Hydropower in Himalayan states restart as floods recede but more rain looms

India to host a global repository of digital public infra: Chandrasekhar

Janmashtami 2023 decoration ideas: Five ways to decorate Bal Gopal's Swing

SC reserves judgement on pleas challenging abrogation of Article 370

House panel on chemicals and fertilisers on 4-day visit to Andaman

India, ASEAN looking at boosting maritime security ties at summit talks

The tourism sector contributes seven per cent -- over Rs 14,000 crore -- to the State Gross Domestic Product (SGDP) and provides around 14.42 per cent of direct and indirect employment, he added.
The daily flights of Alliance Air from Delhi to Shimla and further from Shimla to Dharamshala have been resumed, Kashyap said, adding that the airline has discounted the fares for all the seats on Shimla-Dharamshala-Shimla and fixed rates at Rs 3,000 plus taxes.
To facilitate the visitors, the helicopter service operated by Pawan Hans Limited from Chandigarh to Shimla and further from Shimla to Rampur, Kullu, Mandi and Dharamshala under the UDAN scheme has also been restored, he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Himachal Pradesh Shimla Airports

First Published: Sep 05 2023 | 8:42 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesTop Headlines TodayStocks to Watch TodayGold - Silver PricesTeachers' Day 2023 wishesICC World Cup TicketsIRFC Share PriceGST Collection10 Best Side Hustles in 2023

Companies News

Reliance Retail in talks with global investors to raise $2.5 billionAlibaba-backed EV maker IM Motors weighs raising fresh funds: Report

Election News

Political parties urge EC not to hold polls on weekend in MizoramCM Bhupesh Baghel transfers Rs 34.55 cr to unemployed youth in Chhattisgarh

India News

Home Minister Amit Shah to launch 'Amrit Kalash Yatra' in New Delhi todayCM Khattar flags off 'Cyclothon for Drug-Free Haryana' campaign in Karnal

Economy News

GST collection grows 11% YoY to around Rs 1.6 trillion in August: Govt93% of Rs 2,000 notes worth Rs 3.32 trillion returned since May: RBI
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon