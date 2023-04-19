close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Himachal Power Board to spend Rs 156 cr to modernise electricity supply

According to Rajesh Kumar, superintending engineer of HP Power Board, Hamirpur, an estimate of Rs 156 crore has been prepared for strengthening and modernisation of power supply system in district

Press Trust of India Hamirpur
Photo: Bloomberg

Photo: Bloomberg

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 19 2023 | 2:01 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Himachal Pradesh Power Board on Wednesday said it will spend about Rs 156 crore to modernise and strengthen the electricity supply system in Hamirpur -- the home district of chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.

According to Rajesh Kumar, superintending engineer of HP Power Board, Hamirpur, an estimate of Rs 156 crore has been prepared for strengthening and modernisation of the power supply system in the district.

The funds would be spent on the construction of new electrical sub-stations as well as modernisation of transformers and lines and many other works, he said, adding that once the modernisation plan is implemented, the district will stop facing any power supply related problems.

He informed that a provision of Rs 5.54 crore has been made for a 33-KV power sub-station at Ukhli and Rs 7.87 crore has been sanctioned for the construction of a 33-KV electric sub-station in Saloni. Similarly, a 33-KV sub-station will be constructed in Danddu at a cost of about Rs 8.80 crore.

Kumar said according to the power board's estimate, about Rs 96.64 crore will be spent on the installation of new transformers, strengthening of old transformers, conversion of lines, modernisation of electric cable lines and other equipment.

A separate detailed project report (DPR) estimating an investment of about Rs 37.5 crore has been prepared for the modernisation of power supply system in Hamirpur city, he said.

Also Read

Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu to take oath as Himachal's chief minister today

Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu tests positive for Covid-19

Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu next Himachal CM, Agnihotri his deputy: Congress

Leaders from Shimla district, Rajput community lead in HP cabinet extension

Sports facilities to be expanded at SAI's National Centre of Excellence

Won't be in govt if Pawar joins BJP with NCP group: Shiv Sena spokesperson

My father needs medical attention: Mukul Roy's son on talks of BJP return

US Health Secretary Xavier Becerra violates Hatch Act: Govt watchdog

US keen on alliance in connectivity, solid waste management with Mizoram

State-owned steel firms clear Rs 7,673.95-cr dues to MSMEs in FY23: Govt

Besides, a 132-KV electrical sub-station will be set up at Kotla village of Barsar assembly constituency at a cost of about Rs 27 crore.

Residents of at least three dozen panchayats under Barsar and Bhoranj assembly constituencies are expected to be benefitted by this project, he added.

Topics : Himachal Pradesh | electricity sector

First Published: Apr 19 2023 | 2:01 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Mallya bought properties in England, France while airline in crisis: CBI

Image
3 min read

Services hit as doctors go on strike against Right to Health Bill in Raj

Image
2 min read

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel launches its 5G services in Kolkata

Image
1 min read
Premium

Women, villages and the less affluent drive internet growth in rural India

Image
4 min read

Network Planning Group under PM Gati Shakti prog approves 6 infra projects

Image
1 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon