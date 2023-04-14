Market holiday: BSE and NSE closed today on account of Ambedkar Jayanti



Share market holiday: According to the list of trading holidays on the website of BSE, apart from today's holiday, the stock market will remain closed for 10 more days in 2023. The Indian stock market will remain closed on April 14, 2023, on account of Ambedkar Jayanti. The market shall reopen on April 17, Monday next week.



Stock market holidays: List of all holidays in 2023 here According to the BSE website, the equity derivative segment, equity segment, the SLB segment, and the currency derivatives segment, as well as the interest rate derivatives segment, will remain closed.



There may be a trading holiday on May 1 on the occasion of Maharashtra Day. According to the list of trading holidays on the website of BSE, apart from today's holiday, the stock market will remain closed for ten more days in 2023. Today markets will remain closed due to Ambedkar Jayanti.

Also Read Stock market holiday: BSE and NSE to remain closed today on Good Friday Wonderla Holidays surges 13%, nears 52-week high on strong Q3 results Indian stock market to remain closed today on account of Ram Navami Garmin announces Black Friday sale offers on watches in India: Details here Stock markets closed today; check full list of 2023 market holidays here Sequential gains in Q4, improving earnings trajectory for Divi's Labs Women account for a fifth of total mutual fund investors, shows data Jeera prices jump again on low crop estimates; second spike since Jan Indices' winning run enters 9th day, longest in 2.5 years; Sensex up 38 pts Market regulator Sebi issues show-cause notice to Brightcom Group, promoter



The next stock market holiday will be on August 15, on account of Independence Day. On June 28, the markets will remain closed on account of Bakri Id.



On November 14 and November 27, the markets will be closed to celebrate Diwali Balipratipada and Gurunanak Jayanti. On September 19 for Ganesh Chaturthi. On October 2 for Gandhi Jayanti and on October 24 for Dussehra.



Stock market news In December, the markets will be closed on the 25th on account of Christmas.



The gains come on the back of strong inflows from foreign portfolio investors (FPIs). On a month-to-date basis, they have invested close to Rs10,000 crore. The benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty50, ended in the green for the ninth consecutive session on Thursday despite a sell-off in technology stocks. This is the longest winning streak for these indices since September-October 2020 when the two had advanced for 10 sessions in a row (the Sensex had risen for 10 consecutive days in January 2021, too). In the latest up-move, the Sensex and the Nifty have gained around 5 per cent.

The Sensex closed Thursday’s session at 60,431, with a gain of 38 points, or 0.1 per cent, while the Nifty50 added 16 points to finish at 17,828. Banking stocks witnessed strong buying interest, while IT majors tumbled following TCS’s earnings disappointment. IndusInd Bank rose 3.2 per cent, the most among Sensex components, while Infosys fell 2.8 per cent.

