Market holiday: BSE and NSE closed today on account of Ambedkar Jayanti

Stock market holiday today: Full list of stock market holidays in 2023 here

BS Web Team New Delhi
bse, bombay stock exchange, stock market, markets

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 14 2023 | 8:50 AM IST
The Indian stock market will remain closed on April 14, 2023, on account of Ambedkar Jayanti. The market shall reopen on April 17, Monday next week.
Share market holiday: According to the list of trading holidays on the website of BSE, apart from today's holiday, the stock market will remain closed for 10 more days in 2023.

According to the BSE website, the equity derivative segment, equity segment, the SLB segment, and the currency derivatives segment, as well as the interest rate derivatives segment, will remain closed.
Stock market holidays: List of all holidays in 2023 here

According to the list of trading holidays on the website of BSE, apart from today's holiday, the stock market will remain closed for ten more days in 2023. Today markets will remain closed due to Ambedkar Jayanti.
There may be a trading holiday on May 1 on the occasion of Maharashtra Day.

On June 28, the markets will remain closed on account of Bakri Id.
The next stock market holiday will be on August 15, on account of Independence Day.

On September 19 for Ganesh Chaturthi. On October 2 for Gandhi Jayanti and on October 24 for Dussehra.
On November 14 and November 27, the markets will be closed to celebrate Diwali Balipratipada and Gurunanak Jayanti.
In December, the markets will be closed on the 25th on account of Christmas.
The benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty50, ended in the green for the ninth consecutive session on Thursday despite a sell-off in technology stocks. This is the longest winning streak for these indices since September-October 2020 when the two had advanced for 10 sessions in a row (the Sensex had risen for 10 consecutive days in January 2021, too). In the latest up-move, the Sensex and the Nifty have gained around 5 per cent.
The gains come on the back of strong inflows from foreign portfolio investors (FPIs). On a month-to-date basis, they have invested close to Rs10,000 crore.

The Sensex closed Thursday’s session at 60,431, with a gain of 38 points, or 0.1 per cent, while the Nifty50 added 16 points to finish at 17,828. Banking stocks witnessed strong buying interest, while IT majors tumbled following TCS’s earnings disappointment. IndusInd Bank rose 3.2 per cent, the most among Sensex components, while Infosys fell 2.8 per cent.
Topics : Stock Market | Markets | BSE | NSE | stock market trading

First Published: Apr 14 2023 | 8:50 AM IST

