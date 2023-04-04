close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Stock markets closed today; check full list of 2023 market holidays here

Share market holiday: According to the list of trading holidays on the website of BSE, apart from today's holiday, the stock market will remain closed for 11 more days in 2023

BS Web Team New Delhi
markets, stock market, stock, us stock market, trading

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 04 2023 | 8:31 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Indian stock market will remain closed on April 4, 2023, on account of Mahavir Jayanti. According to the BSE website, the equity derivative segment, equity segment, the SLB segment, and the currency derivatives segment, as well as the interest rate derivatives segment, will remain closed.
Trading on NSE and BSE will resume on Wednesday, April 5. April 5 is the first holiday for the stock market in the current financial year (FY24).

Stock market holidays: List of all holidays in 2023 here
According to the list of trading holidays on the website of BSE, apart from today's holiday, the stock market will remain closed for 11 more days in 2023. In April alone, there will be two other stock market holidays.

On April 4, markets will remain closed on the occasion of Mahavir Jayanti. Then on April 7, it will be closed due to Good Friday.
April 14 will be a trading holiday on account of Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti.

Also Read

Indian stock market to remain closed today on account of Ram Navami

Stock markets closed today: Check full list of 2023 market holidays here

Wonderla Holidays surges 13%, nears 52-week high on strong Q3 results

IHC, Mahindra Holidays: Time to check-in hotel stocks this holiday season?

Stock market holiday: Share market to remain closed due to Holi today

Markets end in green after volatile day; Sensex rises 114.92 points

Street cheers auto volume data amid interest rate, chip crunch concerns

IRB Infra becomes the first company to list privately-placed InvIT

Opec-plus cut weighs on OMC shares, BPCL and HPCL shed over 4% each

Rs 414 cr paid to 34,497 Karvy clients from NSE's investor protection fund


In May, there is one trading holiday on May 1 on the occasion of Maharashtra Day.
On June 28, the markets will remain closed due to Bakri Id.

In August, August 15 will be observed as a stock market holiday on account of Independence Day.
There will be one market holiday in September on the 19th of the month due to the celebrations of Ganesh Chaturthi.

In October, there are two stock market holidays. On October 2 and October 24, Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti and Dussehra, respectively.
The markets will remain closed on November 14 and November 27 to celebrate Diwali Balipratipada and Gurunanak Jayanti. On November 12, however, Muhurat Trading will be held on the occasion of Diwali.

In December, the markets will be closed on the 25th on account of Christmas.
Stock market news: Sensex, Nifty in the green

On Monday, Sensex closed 114 points in the green at 59,106.44 with 22 out of 30 stocks in the index rising. Nifty50 closed 38 points in the green at 17,398 points. 32 shares in the 50-shares index gained and 18 declined. 
In Sensex, Maruti, Bajaj Finance and Bharti Airtel were the top gainers. Infosys, ITC and Hindustan Unilever were the top losers.

In Nifty50, Hero Motocorp, Coal India and Bajaj Auto were the top gainers. BPCL, Adani Enterprises and Apollo Hospitals were the top losers.
Topics : Stock Market | Sensex | share market | stock market trading | Nifty50 | stock markets | BS Web Reports

First Published: Apr 04 2023 | 8:29 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Stock markets closed today; check full list of 2023 market holidays here

markets, stock market, stock, us stock market, trading
2 min read

Gold price falls Rs 330 to Rs 59,670; silver declines Rs 500 to Rs 74,000

gold, precious metal, gold ingot, gold brick
2 min read

Markets end in green after volatile day; Sensex rises 114.92 points

Photo: Bloomberg
2 min read

IPO of Avalon Technologies subscribed 3% on first day of issue

IPOs
1 min read
Premium

Street cheers auto volume data amid interest rate, chip crunch concerns

auto, manufacturing, automobile, cars, car
3 min read

Most Popular

View More

Here's why KPIT Technologies tumbled 8% on Monday

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market
2 min read
PremiumWeb Exclusive

Crude oil can hit $100 a barrel if production cuts continue: Analysts

Brent crude
4 min read
Web Exclusive

Should you subscribe to Avalon Tech IPO? Here's what brokerages recommend

Initial public offerings, IPOs, stock market, investors
4 min read

Jefferies assigns Rs 134-224 per share for Jio Financial Services

Photo: Bloomberg
3 min read

Stock markets closed today; check full list of 2023 market holidays here

markets, stock market, stock, us stock market, trading
2 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon