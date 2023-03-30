close

Stock markets closed today: Check full list of 2023 market holidays here

Share market holiday: According to the list of trading holidays on the website of BSE, apart from today's holiday, the stock market will remain closed for 12 more days in 2023

New Delhi
BSE, stock market, sensex

Last Updated : Mar 30 2023 | 9:25 AM IST
The Indian stock market will remain closed on March 30, 2023, on account of Ram Navami. According to the BSE website, the equity derivative segment, equity segment, the SLB segment, and the currency derivatives segment, as well as the interest rate derivatives segment, will remain closed.
Trading on NSE and BSE will resume on Friday, March 31. March 30 will be the last holiday for the stock market in the current financial year (FY23).

The Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) will open for trading in the evening session at 5 PM today.
Stock market holidays: List of all holidays in 2023 here

According to the list of trading holidays on the website of BSE, apart from today's holiday, the stock market will remain closed for 12 more days in 2023. In April alone, there will be three stock market holidays.
On April 4, markets will remain closed on the occasion of Mahavir Jayanti. Then on April 7, it will be closed due to Good Friday.

April 14 will be a trading holiday on account of Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti.
In May, there is one trading holiday on May 1 on the occasion of Maharashtra Day.

On June 28, the markets will remain closed due to Bakri Id.
In August, August 15 will be observed as a stock market holiday on account of Independence Day.

There will be one market holiday in September on the 19th of the month due to the celebrations of Ganesh Chaturthi.
In October, there are two stock market holidays. On October 2 and October 24, Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti and Dussehra, respectively.

The markets will remain closed on November 14 and November 27 to celebrate Diwali Balipratipada and Gurunanak Jayanti. On November 12, however, Muhurat Trading will be held on the occasion of Diwali.
In December, the markets will be closed on the 25th on account of Christmas. 

Date Holiday Day
March 30 Ram Navami Thursday
April 4 Mahavir Jayanti Tuesday
April 7 Good Friday Friday
April 14 Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti Friday
May 1 Maharashtra Day Monday
June 28 Bakri Id Wednesday
August 15 Independence Day Tuesday
September 19 Ganesh Chaturthi Tuesday
October 2 Gandhi Jayanti Monday
October 24 Dussehra Tuesday
November 14 Diwali Balipratipada Tuesday
November 27 Gurunanak Jayanti Monday
December 25 Christmas Monday

First Published: Mar 30 2023 | 9:25 AM IST

