Stock markets closed today: Check full list of 2023 market holidays here



Trading on NSE and BSE will resume on Friday, March 31. March 30 will be the last holiday for the stock market in the current financial year (FY23). The Indian stock market will remain closed on March 30, 2023, on account of Ram Navami. According to the BSE website, the equity derivative segment, equity segment, the SLB segment, and the currency derivatives segment, as well as the interest rate derivatives segment, will remain closed.



Stock market holidays: List of all holidays in 2023 here The Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) will open for trading in the evening session at 5 PM today.



On April 4, markets will remain closed on the occasion of Mahavir Jayanti. Then on April 7, it will be closed due to Good Friday. According to the list of trading holidays on the website of BSE, apart from today's holiday, the stock market will remain closed for 12 more days in 2023. In April alone, there will be three stock market holidays.

Also Read Indian stock market to remain closed today on account of Ram Navami Wonderla Holidays surges 13%, nears 52-week high on strong Q3 results IHC, Mahindra Holidays: Time to check-in hotel stocks this holiday season? Bank stocks can slide more; stay away for now: Analysts Mahindra Holidays looks to check in non-members with new hotel brand Gold spot of bother: Little sparkle for financiers despite tailwinds Sebi to put in place framework to prevent frauds by stock brokers This smallcap aerospace & defense stock has zoomed 73% thus far in 2023 South Indian Bank plunges 17% as MD & CEO opts out of reappointment Manappuram, MGL: Select small-cap stocks are poised for bigger upside



In May, there is one trading holiday on May 1 on the occasion of Maharashtra Day. April 14 will be a trading holiday on account of Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti.



In August, August 15 will be observed as a stock market holiday on account of Independence Day. On June 28, the markets will remain closed due to Bakri Id.



In October, there are two stock market holidays. On October 2 and October 24, Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti and Dussehra, respectively. There will be one market holiday in September on the 19th of the month due to the celebrations of Ganesh Chaturthi.