Wednesday, August 27, 2025 | 08:09 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Himachal rain damage: Death toll rises to 310, losses cross ₹2,450 crore

Himachal rain damage: Death toll rises to 310, losses cross ₹2,450 crore

Road accidents, which surged amid slippery roads, poor visibility, and landslide debris, claimed 22 lives each in Chamba and Mandi, 19 in Kangra, 16 in Solan, and 15 in Shimla

shimla rains, rain

Private property damage is widespread, with 324 houses fully damaged, 396 partially damaged, and thousands of shops, cowsheds, and other structures affected (Photo: PTI)

ANI
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 27 2025 | 8:07 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Himachal Pradesh has suffered extensive loss of life and property during the ongoing monsoon season, with 310 people killed since June 20, according to the Himachal Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA). Of these, 158 deaths occurred in rain-related incidents such as landslides, flash floods, cloudbursts, drowning, lightning strikes, electrocution, and other weather-triggered causes, while 152 people died in road accidents.

The SDMA data shows that the worst rain-related casualty counts were reported from Mandi (29), Kangra (30), Chamba (14), Kinnaur (14), and Kullu (13). Landslides and flash floods alone have claimed at least 19 lives, with drowning accounting for 33 deaths. Electrocution and other rain-linked mishaps also contributed significantly to the toll.

 

Road accidents, which surged amid slippery roads, poor visibility, and landslide debris, claimed 22 lives each in Chamba and Mandi, 19 in Kangra, 16 in Solan, and 15 in Shimla. Fatal crashes were also recorded in Bilaspur (7), Kinnaur (14), Kullu (13), and other districts.

The disaster has also caused massive damage to infrastructure and livelihoods. The total estimated loss to public property stands at over Rs 2.45 trillion, with the Public Works Department (PWD) reporting Rs 1.31 trillion in road damage, Jal Shakti Vibhag (JSV) noting Rs 87,226 crore in water supply and irrigation losses, and the power sector reporting Rs 13,946 crore in damage to electricity infrastructure.

Private property damage is widespread, with 324 houses fully damaged, 396 partially damaged, and thousands of shops, cowsheds, and other structures affected. The report also notes the loss of over 1,846 head of livestock and 25,755 poultry birds.

Also Read

shimla rains, rain

Himachal monsoon havoc: Death toll rises to 306, losses cross ₹2,394 crore

Nikki Bhati

LIVE news updates: UP police arrest Nikki Bhati's father-in-law in dowry murder case

Supreme Court, SC

SC decides to appoint amicus over 'ecological imbalance' in Himachal

Jammu Rains, Rains

Schools shut in 5 districts of Himachal Pradesh amid heavy rainfall

Rain, Rainfall, monsoon

400 roads closed in Himachal, IMD predicts heavy rains till August 30

Over 670 roads, including three national highways, were blocked, 1,413 electricity distribution transformers were disrupted, and 420 water supply schemes were out of service, according to the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC).

Connectivity remains cut off in parts of the Chamba district due to network and road failures. In contrast, several major stretches in the Mandi, Kullu, Kangra, and Shimla districts have been rendered impassable by landslides and debris. In Mandi alone, 342 roads are shut, including National Highway 03, while Kullu reported 131 road blockages, with NH 305 closed. In Kinnaur, NH-05 remains blocked at Nigulsari Tranda.

Power infrastructure has been severely hit in Kullu, Mandi, and Kangra, which together account for more than 1,400 disrupted transformers across the state. Water supply has also been crippled, particularly in Kullu (88 schemes), Mandi (62), and Kangra (148), leaving thousands of residents without access to potable water.

Authorities said restoration work is ongoing, but continuous rain and recurring landslides are hampering efforts. The SDMA has urged the public to avoid unnecessary travel in affected regions and to follow safety advisories issued by local administrations.

Officials said restoration work is being carried out on a war footing, but intermittent heavy rain and recurring landslides continue to hinder operations. The SDMA has urged residents in vulnerable areas to remain on high alert and avoid non-essential travel.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

landslide, Jammu Landslide

Rain mayhem in J&K: 13 dead, including 9 in landslide on Vaishno Devi route

Fast food,German cuisine,National dishes,Dairy products,Nutrients,Protein,Hamburger,Cheese,Big Mac,French fries,McDonald's,Vegetarianism,Food Retail & Distribution (NEC),Restaurants & Bars (NEC),Search Engines,Carbonated Soft Drinks,Quick Service Res

Healthy push: McDonald's, Bollywood, cricket fuel wellness craze in India

Mohan Bhagwat, Mohan

Hindu Rashtra not exclusionary concept, says RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

AP Singh

IAF was 'on song' during Op Sindoor, says Air Chief Marshal AP Singh

AP Singh

IAF Chief urges joint planning centre, warns against rushed theaterisation

Topics : Himachal Pradesh Himachal pradesh government Indian monsoon heavy rains

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 27 2025 | 8:07 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Holiday TodayHappy Onam WishesSEBI Jane Street HearingGold and Silver PriceSector Wise Trump Tariffs ImpactMangal Electrical IPO ListingTrump Fires Fed Governor Lisa CookGarena Free Fire Max code TodayStock To Buy TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon