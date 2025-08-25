Monday, August 25, 2025 | 09:56 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Schools shut in 5 districts of Himachal Pradesh amid heavy rainfall

Schools shut in 5 districts of Himachal Pradesh amid heavy rainfall

The orders were issued late on Sunday night in Hamirpur and Una districts. In Bilaspur, Mandi and Solan, the administration's decision was communicated to parents on Monday morning

Jammu Rains, Rains

Education institutes, except the residential ones, were shut in Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Mandi, Una and Solan districts in view of the alert (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India Shimla
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 25 2025 | 9:56 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Heavy rain disrupted normal life in Himachal Pradesh, prompting the closure of schools and colleges in five out of 12 districts, while 484 roads, including two national highways, remained closed for vehicular traffic.

The local meteorological office has issued a yellow warning for heavy rain in isolated areas of two to seven districts in the state till August 30.

Education institutes, except the residential ones, were shut in Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Mandi, Una and Solan districts in view of the alert, officials said.

The orders were issued late on Sunday night in Hamirpur and Una districts. In Bilaspur, Mandi and Solan, the administration's decision was communicated to parents on Monday morning.

 

Moderate to heavy rains have been reported in several parts of the state since Sunday night. A total of 484 roads, including two national highways, remained closed for vehicular traffic on Sunday night.

Also Read

cloudburst, Himachal cloudburst

LIVE news updates: Himachal reels under heavy rain; schools shut down

Rain, Rainfall, monsoon

400 roads closed in Himachal, IMD predicts heavy rains till August 30

apples

Adani Agri Fresh starts 2025 apple procurement in Himachal at ₹85/kg

cloudburst, Himachal cloudburst

Monsoon fury wreaks havoc in Himachal; 287 dead, 346 roads blocked

Himachal cloudburst, cloudburst

Monsoon fury kills 280 in Himachal, 145 in rains, 135 in road mishaps

Among these, 245 roads were closed in Mandi district and 102 in the adjoining Kullu. The National Highway 154 A connecting Chamba and Pathankot, and the NH 305, connecting Aut and Sainj, were also closed, the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC) said.

According to officials, 941 power supply transformers and 95 water supply schemes have been disrupted in the state.

Between June 20, the onset of monsoon, and August 24, at least 155 people have died in Himachal Pradesh in rain-related incidents, while 37 have gone missing, the SEOC said.

It added that the state has witnessed 77 flash floods, 40 cloudbursts and 79 major landslides so far. Himachal Pradesh has incurred losses to the tune of Rs 2,348 crore in rain-related incidents, it added.

The state received 662.3 mm of average rainfall during the current monsoon season from June 1 to August 24 against an average of 571.4 mm, an excess of 16 per cent.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Enforcement Directorate, ED

ED raids TMC MLA Saha, relatives in West Bengal school recruitment 'scam'

Metro, Delhi metro

Delhi Metro travel gets costlier from today, check the new fares here

landslide, Uttarakhand landslide

Landslide crushes petrol pump under its debris on Udhampur highway in J&K

Accident, road accident

8 dead, 43 injured as truck hits tractor-trolley in UP's Bulandshahr

Delhi Rains, Rain

Morning rain brings relief to Delhi, monsoon fury continues in other states

Topics : Himachal Pradesh heavy rains Rainfall Indian monsoon

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 25 2025 | 9:55 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayMangal Electrical IPO AllotmentDelhi Metro Fare HikeLatest News LIVEDividend Stocks Today55M US Visa Under ReviewUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon