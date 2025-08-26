Tuesday, August 26, 2025 | 11:22 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / IAF was 'on song' during Op Sindoor, says Air Chief Marshal AP Singh

IAF was 'on song' during Op Sindoor, says Air Chief Marshal AP Singh

The Chief of Air Staff also referred to comments, largely on social media, that the Indian military should have continued its strikes against Pakistan

AP Singh

"We can't shy away from the fact that air power today has to be used offensively. It has to be used to get to a decision point," Air Chief Marshal AP Singh said. Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Mhow (MP)
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 26 2025 | 11:20 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Indian Air Force was "on song" and it could have continued its strikes on Pakistan, but it didn't as the desired objective was already achieved, Air Chief Marshal AP Singh said on Tuesday, delving into Operation Sindoor.

In a fireside chat at the Army War College, the Chief of Air Staff also said the operation was a reflection of "conflict termination" against the backdrop of many wars across the globe continuing for a longer period.

"That night, we were on a song. We could have continued to strike, but that was not our aim. Our objective was already achieved," he said, referring to his force's strikes on Pakistan on the intervening night of May 9 and 10.

 

The Chief of Air Staff also referred to comments, largely on social media, that the Indian military should have continued its strikes against Pakistan.

"It is very easy to say that. But why should you prolong a war which can be stopped after having achieved your objective. I think that is what is required," he said.

Also Read

AP Singh

IAF Chief urges joint planning centre, warns against rushed theaterisation

CDS General Anil Chauhan delivers a keynote address themed ‘Impact of Technology on Warfare', at the Army War College in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday | Photo: PTI

Mission Sudarshan Chakra requires colossal integration of capabilities: CDS

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump claims he stopped India-Pakistan nuclear war, 7 jets shot down

Ashoka University Professor Ali Khan Mahmudabad

SC restrains court from taking note of chargesheet against Ashoka professor

Missile, missile test

After Op Sindoor, India plans major procurement of Israeli Rampage missiles

Air Chief Marshal Singh also said that the myth in India that the use of air power would escalate any conflict situation was busted following Operation Sindoor.

"We can't shy away from the fact that air power today has to be used offensively. It has to be used to get to a decision point," he said.

"And whether it is a war of today or tomorrow, the relevance of air power will continue to grow. We need to look at leveraging technology to improve in our air and space domain," he said.

Air Chief Marshal Singh said technology played a key role in India's successful conduct of Operation Sindoor.

India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7, targeting terrorist infrastructure in territories controlled by Pakistan in response to the Pahalgam terror attack.

The strikes triggered four days of intense clashes that ended with an understanding on stopping the military actions on May 10.

After the strikes at the terror infrastructure, India informed Pakistan that it does not want to escalate the situation and the strikes were aimed at terrorist bases.

But as Pakistan launched a military retaliation, India responded to it very strongly.

India's retaliation on the intervening night of May 9 and 10 forced Pakistan to call for an end to the hostilities.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Rekha Gupta, Delhi CM

Delhi CMO makes Jan Sunwai camp attendance mandatory for all officers

Mohan Bhagwat, Mohan

Hindu Rashtra not exclusionary concept, says RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

criminal, politician

Datanomics: Nearly half the India's lawmakers face criminal chargespremium

Fast food,German cuisine,National dishes,Dairy products,Nutrients,Protein,Hamburger,Cheese,Big Mac,French fries,McDonald's,Vegetarianism,Food Retail & Distribution (NEC),Restaurants & Bars (NEC),Search Engines,Carbonated Soft Drinks,Quick Service Res

McDonald's, B'wood, cricket fuel wellness craze in protein-deficient India

Representative Picture

Rain mayhem in J&K: 11 dead, including 7 in landslide on Vaishno Devi route

Topics : Operation Sindoor Pahalgam attack Indian Air Force Pakistan

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 26 2025 | 11:20 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStock Market HolidayWhy are Share Crash Today GST ReformsGem Aromatics IPO ListingTrump Fires Fed Governor Lisa CookGarena Free Fire Max code TodayStock To Buy TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon