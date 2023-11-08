Sensex (0.05%)
Hisar admin bans burning garbage, waste material to check air pollution

It is imperative to take immediate and effective measures for health protection from particulate matter and toxic gases in the air

Air pollution | Photo: Shutterstock

Air pollution | Photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India Hisar (Haryana)
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 08 2023 | 5:11 PM IST
The district administration of Hisar in Haryana on Wednesday banned the burning of garbage, leaves, plastic, rubber and other flammable materials to check air pollution.
District Magistrate Uttam Singh said in an order that "due to the onset of adverse meteorological conditions in pre-winter and winter season, the air quality of Hisar has deteriorated".
It is imperative to take immediate and effective measures for health protection from particulate matter and toxic gases in the air. Therefore, burning of any type of waste material in open areas and roads, etc is strictly prohibited, it said.
Individuals, groups or entities found violating the order will be punished according to relevant legal provisions, the order further said.
All municipal bodies, the state's Pollution Control Board and law enforcement agencies will ensure strict compliance with the order and monitor incidents of waste burning.
Action will be taken against those found burning any type of waste material in industrial, residential or rural areas under Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code, Singh said in the order.

Topics : Air Quality Index Haryana air pollution

First Published: Nov 08 2023 | 5:11 PM IST

LinkedIN Icon