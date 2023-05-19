CPI MP hits out at govt over withdrawal of Rs 2,000 notes from circulation

CPI MP Binoy Viswam on Friday hit out at the government over the RBI's announcement to withdraw Rs 2,000 currency notes from circulation, saying a white paper on the country's economy should be brought out to show the effects of demonetisation.

The Rs 2,000 denomination bank note was introduced in November 2016, primarily to meet the currency requirement of the economy in an expeditious manner after the withdrawal of legal tender status of all Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 bank notes in circulation at that time.

"Tuglakhs control the financial sector of the country. They have withdrawn the Rs 2,000 notes. They may argue that this shows the strength of the economy under Modi. Are they dare enough to bring out a white paper on Indian economy after the demonetisation?" Viswam said in a tweet.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday announced withdrawal of Rs 2,000 currency notes from circulation, and existing notes in circulation can either be deposited in bank accounts or exchanged by September 30.

Also Read RBI hikes repo rate by 35 bps to 6.25%, cuts FY23 GDP forecast to 6.8% RBI MPC: Here is what experts have to say about the policy announcement Retail inflation eases marginally to 6.44% in February from 6.52% in Jan MPC lowers projection for inflation, raises growth outlook a bit in FY24 January retail inflation rises to 6.52%, highest since October 2022 NFRA imposes five-year ban, Rs 5 lakh penalty on auditor for lapses PM Narendra Modi to meet Zelenskyy on sidelines of G7 on Saturday Kejriwal replies to Delhi LG's letter, says 'shocked' by its language Rs 1,000 notes may be back now: Opposition slams Rs 2,000 note scrap Railways to run 6,369 trips of 380 special trains on major routes: Ministry