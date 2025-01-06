Business Standard

Home / India News / HMPV in India: 8-month-old baby suspected to be infected in Bengaluru

HMPV in India: 8-month-old baby suspected to be infected in Bengaluru

If the infection is confirmed, it would be the first reported case of HMPV in India

Rishabh Sharma New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 06 2025 | 10:57 AM IST

An eight-month-old baby in Bengaluru is suspected to have been infected with Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV), news agency PTI reported citing sources. If the infection is confirmed, it would be the first reported case of HMPV in India.
 
According to the report, the case was detected at a private hospital in the city. The sample is yet to be tested in a government lab and final confirmation is awaited.
 
Last week, India said there was no casue for alarm and that the health ministry was actively monitoring the spread of respiratory illnesses within the country, alongside seasonal influenza trends.
 
 
China has reported a spike in HMPV cases, particularly among children and the elderly, over the past few weeks. The outbreak has prompted comparisons to the early days of Covid-19, with reports of overwhelmed hospitals and crematoria raising global concerns. 

What is HMPV?

  HMPV is a respiratory virus that primarily affects the respiratory tract. It belongs to the Paramyxoviridae family, similar to other common respiratory viruses like respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and parainfluenza virus. HMPV is a leading cause of respiratory illnesses, particularly in children, older adults, and individuals with weakened immune systems. 
The virus is spreading rapidly in China, driven by a combination of factors. Seasonal trends favor increased transmission of respiratory viruses during colder months. Additionally, prolonged Covid-19 precautions, like masking and social distancing, have reduced immunity to other viruses, creating an immunity gap. Dense urban populations and crowded settings further facilitate its spread. Enhanced diagnostic efforts have also contributed to identifying more cases. 
 
Public health authorities in China are monitoring the outbreak closely, promoting hygiene measures, and increasing testing to manage the virus's spread and mitigate its impact, especially on vulnerable groups like children and the elderly.  On Sunday, December 5, Delhi health authorities issued an advisory to ensure preparedness for potential health challenges related to the HMPV. As part of the recommendations, hospitals have been instructed to promptly report Influenza-like Illness (ILI) and Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) cases through the IHIP Portal. Strict isolation protocols and the use of universal precautions for suspected cases have been made mandatory.
 

First Published: Jan 06 2025 | 10:57 AM IST

