Home / Health / HMPV outbreak in China poses no major threat, say Indian officials

HMPV outbreak in China poses no major threat, say Indian officials

The National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) is also monitoring respiratory and seasonal influenza cases, official sources told news agency ANI

Sanket Koul New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 03 2025 | 7:23 PM IST

As we approach the fifth anniversary of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2025, the world is facing another bout of flu-like illness. Indian government officials, however, say that the situation is not alarming.
 
Government officials on Friday stated that the outbreak of Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) in China is nothing to be alarmed about, with the health ministry monitoring the spread of respiratory and seasonal influenza in the country.
 
China has reported an outbreak of respiratory illnesses, particularly HMPV, among children and the elderly over the past couple of weeks. This comes five years after the Covid-19 outbreak stunned the country, with various reports suggesting hospitals and crematoriums struggling to cope with the rise in HMPV cases.
 
 
Commenting on the disease, Director General of Health Services (DGHS) Atul Goel said that HMPV is like any other respiratory virus, causing common cold and flu-like symptoms in the very old and young children.
 
“There is no substantial increase in cases reported for respiratory illness at our centres in December 2024,” he added.

The National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) is also monitoring respiratory and seasonal influenza cases, official sources told news agency ANI.
 
Highlighting that the virus is not new to India, Sourabh Pahuja, Senior Consultant, Pulmonary Medicine, Amrita Hospital, Faridabad, said that HMPV has been present in the country for years, consistently affecting paediatric populations.
 
“It generally targets slightly older children, such as those aged 10 to 14 years,” he added.
 
Pahuja stated that the virus is known to be contagious and is suspected to spread through droplets, direct contact, and possibly airborne particles.
 
Symptoms of viral infection are similar to those caused by other respiratory viruses and can range from mild, such as a runny nose, to severe breathing difficulties and chest pain.
 
“HMPV is most contagious during late winter and early spring, though infections can occur year-round,” Tushar Tayal, Consultant, Internal Medicine, CK Birla Hospital, Gurugram, said.
 
Medical experts added that there is no specific or approved therapy for HMPV at this time, with only symptomatic relief measures being taken for the illness.
 
“Symptomatic relief measures include antipyretics for fever, decongestants for nasal symptoms, and maintaining adequate hydration and nutrition,” Pahuja said.
 
Tayal added that in severe cases, hospitalisation may be needed for oxygen therapy or mechanical ventilation.
 
Commenting on the measures taken, Goel stated that hospitals are usually prepared with necessary supplies and beds, as winters typically see an increase in respiratory virus infections.
 
“The public should take general precautionary measures as they usually do against respiratory infections,” he added.
 
The increased monitoring for respiratory infections also comes as countries like the United States of America (USA) and Canada have reported mutated versions of the H5N1 bird flu infection.
 
While the government did not immediately respond to bird flu concerns, the health ministry and the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) have previously issued guidelines to counter the disease.

Topics : China healthcare

First Published: Jan 03 2025 | 7:22 PM IST

