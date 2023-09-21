Home ministry conducts special campaign for reducing pending matters

The Ministry of Home Affairs has conducted a special campaign for reducing pending matters, including "swachhta" drives, on a monthly basis from November 2022 to August 2023.

A total of 3,438 "swachhta" (cleanliness) campaigns have been conducted at various sites by the ministry with a special focus on field and outstation offices having public interface, according to an official release.

During the period, 632 references by Members of Parliament, 37 parliamentary assurances, six cabinet proposals, 213 state government references and 47 PMO references were disposed of.

Also, a total of 38,550 public grievances received between November 2022 and August 2023 have been disposed of by the ministry, the release said.

A total of 25,504 sq. ft. of space has been freed in the offices of Central Armed Police Forces. Further, for coordinating with all the divisions within the ministry efficiently, an intra-ministry portal has been developed.

This has been the best practice of the ministry wherein all the divisions upload data related to the special campaign.

This has facilitated in acquiring correct data on time curtailing any delay.

Encouraged by the success of the previous events of the special campaign, the Ministry of Home Affairs is fully committed to act as an active participant during the preparation phase (September 15-30, 2023) and implementation phase (October 2-31) of the special campaign 3.0 being undertaken by the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG), the release said.

The special campaign organised in the Ministry of Home Affairs is focused on sustainable and environment friendly workplaces.

The special drive 3.0 to be conducted from October 2 to October 31 is being monitored at the highest level.