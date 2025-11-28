Friday, November 28, 2025 | 07:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Hot-air balloon rides to begin Saturday in Delhi at DDA's Asita Park

Hot-air balloon rides to begin Saturday in Delhi at DDA's Asita Park

Earlier this week, Lt Governor VK Saxena launched the facility from Banseera Park near Sarai Kale Khan

The trips would range from seven to 12 minutes, with each ride having a holding capacity of four people, officials added. (Photo: X/@LtGovDelhi)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Nov 28 2025 | 7:03 PM IST

Delhiites can experience the hot-air balloon rides from Saturday at Delhi Development Authority's (DDA) Asita Park near the ITO area, officials said.

Earlier this week, Lt Governor VK Saxena launched the facility from Banseera Park near Sarai Kale Khan.

"Due to an ongoing event at the Baansera Park, the rides will be launched for the public from Asita Park," a DDA official said on Friday.

In July, the DDA had finalised a private agency to conduct these activities at four locations, including the Yamuna Sports Complex, the Commonwealth Games sports complexes, and two other sites along the Yamuna Bank at Asita and Baansera.

 

The facility will be available from Saturday, and the ticket will be Rs 3,000 per person, excluding taxes, for a ride around 120 feet in the air.

The trips would range from seven to 12 minutes, with each ride having a holding capacity of four people, officials added.

According to the officials, each day, four hours of flying time will be allowed, and the private company will be operating this on a revenue-sharing model, it will also be allowed to advertise on the balloons.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Nov 28 2025 | 7:03 PM IST

