Houses flooded, vehicles swept away as KWA water tank collapses in Kochi

Houses flooded, vehicles swept away as KWA water tank collapses in Kochi

The wall of one chamber collapsed, and the gushing water first broke through the compound wall of the pump house before entering about 10 nearby houses

Representative Image: The incident occurred between 2 am and 2.30 am when part of the water tank at the KWA feeder pump house collapsed. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

Press Trust of India Kochi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 10 2025 | 9:51 AM IST

Several houses were flooded and vehicles swept away after a portion of a feeder tank of the Kerala Water Authority (KWA) collapsed at Thammanam here early Monday, officials said.

The incident occurred between 2 am and 2.30 am when part of the water tank at the KWA feeder pump house collapsed.

According to KWA officials, the tank has two chambers with a total capacity of around 1.38 crore litres.

The wall of one chamber collapsed, and the gushing water first broke through the compound wall of the pump house before entering about 10 nearby houses.

Ernakulam MLA T J Vinod said several vehicles parked in the area were swept away.

 

Electronic gadgets and furniture in the ground floor of the houses were damaged. The water also entered a nearby health centre, destroying medicines and equipment, he said.

Vinod said the tank was built more than 50 years ago.

This feeder tank boosts water supply to Kochi city and Tripunithura areas. The damaged chamber stored water meant for Kochi city, he added.

Residents said that they learnt about the water tank collapse only when water entered their house.

Compound walls for three houses have been damaged in the flooding, a resident said.

Thrikakkara MLA Uma Thomas, who also visited the area, urged the KWA to provide immediate compensation to residents who suffered property loss.

KWA officials said alternative arrangements would be made to ensure uninterrupted water supply to Kochi and neighbouring areas.

Topics : Kochi Floods flood

First Published: Nov 10 2025 | 9:51 AM IST

