Home / Companies / News / APSEZ launches Kalamassery Logistics Park in Kochi, to create 1,500 jobs

APSEZ launches Kalamassery Logistics Park in Kochi, to create 1,500 jobs

Adani Ports has launched a ₹600-crore Logistics Park in Kochi's Kalamassery; the project will create over 1,500 jobs, support trade, and boost Kerala's role as a growing logistics hub

Adani Ports

The facility will include EV charging stations, digital integration, and smart logistics solutions.

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 23 2025 | 2:01 PM IST

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd. (APSEZ) has launched its new ₹600-crore Adani Logistics Park in Kalamassery, Kochi, the ground breaking ceremony of which was announced by the company on Saturday. It was inaugurated by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.
 
This project, developed under the "Invest in Kerala" initiative, aims to boost Kerala’s position as a logistics and industrial hub. Spread over 70 acres, the park is designed to lower transportation costs, support just-in-time operations, and enhance exports across sectors such as e-commerce, FMCG/FMCD, pharmaceuticals, automotive, and retail, the company said in a press release.   
 
 

Focus on sustainability, smart logistics

 
The facility will include EV charging stations, digital integration, and smart logistics solutions, highlighting APSEZ’s commitment to sustainability and innovation. The total investment is over ₹600 crore, with the park expected to generate more than 1,500 jobs, boosting local employment, skill development, and opportunities for SMEs within the supply chain ecosystem.
 
Ashwani Gupta, whole-time director and CEO of APSEZ, said, "The Kalamassery Logistics Park marks a significant milestone in APSEZ’s transformation from a ports-focused enterprise into a fully integrated transport and logistics business. As one of our largest efforts in this direction, the park will play a pivotal role in strengthening our logistics presence in southern India, supporting local manufacturing and regional growth..."

Kerala Minister for Law, Industries and Coir, P Rajeeve, said, "The Kalamassery Logistics Park reflects APSEZ’s vision for smart, sustainable infrastructure that drives trade, empowers communities, and connects markets. More than a logistics hub, it is a catalyst for inclusive growth and regional transformation. As APSEZ’s first logistics park in Kochi, it will offer a seamless, end-to-end digital experience from gate entry to invoicing ensuring zero-touch operations for enhanced customer convenience, operational transparency, and real-time visibility across the supply chain."   
 

Strong Q1 results for Adani Ports

 
APSEZ reported a 6.5 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to ₹3,314.59 crore for Q1FY26, compared with ₹3,112.83 crore in the year-ago period. Sequentially, net profit grew 9.9 per cent from ₹3,014.22 crore in the March quarter.
 
The company’s revenue for Q1FY26 reached ₹9,126.14 crore, up 31.1 per cent year-on-year from ₹6,956.32 crore and 7.5 per cent sequentially from ₹8,488.44 crore in Q4FY25.
 
Ebitda rose 13 per cent to ₹5,495 crore from ₹4,848 crore in the same period last year.
 
• Logistics revenue doubled to ₹1,169 crore Y-o-Y.
• Marine revenue increased 2.9 times to ₹541 crore Y-o-Y.
• Domestic ports revenue grew 14 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹6,137 crore.
• International ports revenue rose 22 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹973 crore.

