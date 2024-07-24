How Kanwar Yatra has gained popularity over the years; details inside

On July 22, 2024, the first day of the Hindu month of Shravan, the Kanwar Yatra began. This year, the yatra is reportedly expected to be attended by more than three crore Shiva devotees. The Kanwariyas, who are devotees of Shiva, bring Ganga water to their hometowns to offer to the Lord each year. Most of the devotees collect the holy water from Haridwar in Uttarakhand or Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh. This yatra has become increasingly popular in recent years, with participants wearing saffron, waving Shiva-themed flags, and carrying pots filled with holy water, made of plastic, brass, or steel. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

There are multiple reasons behind its popularity with an increasing number of young males – and less females lately – taking the arduous religious journey.

What is Kanwar Yatra?

The North Indian region hosts an annual pilgrimage known as the Kanwar Yatra during the month of Sawan or Shravan. Kanwariyas, devotees of Lord Shiva, travel hundreds of kilometres to fetch the sacred Ganga water for Abhishek.

Pilgrimage destinations in Uttarakhand's Haridwar, Gaumukh, and Gangotri, as well as Bihar's Sultanganj, are served by pitchers carrying the Gangajal. The Kanwariyas walk barefoot and use a bamboo pole (Kanwar, from which the devotees get their name) to carry the pitchers on their shoulders.

Kanwar Yatra’s rising popularity over the decades

The Kanwar Yatra procession witnesses Kanwariyas collecting water from the Ganga and carrying it hundreds of kilometres to offer it to the Lord Shiva temples. Hindus believe that Parshuram, a devotee of Shiva and Lord Vishnu's avatar, participated in the initial procession.

In 2022, almost 4 crore people reportedly collected the holy water from Haridwar alone. In 2023, between July 4 and July 15, more than 46 lakh vehicles made it to Haridwar, bringing a total of 4.07 crore kanwariyas, 21 lakh of whom were women.

Traffic was blocked for 10 to 12 hours at several locations in Haridwar as a result of the rush of dak kanwariyas, who ride bikes or cars to carry Ganga water to their homes without pausing during the procession.

At least 13 devotees had passed away, three of whom had drowned and others had been injured. Crores of Kanwariyas are likely to return the procession and continue this year.

Reasons behind the popularity of the Kanwar Yatra

It wasn't always so crowded. Until the late 1980s, the Kanwar Yatra was carried out by just a few thousand devotees compared to the lakhs every year these days. It acquired a significant push during the 90s. The Kanwariyas' demographics have also changed, with the majority of them now being young men.

According to a report by the Hindustan Times, over a decade ago, saffron-clad men and women could be seen plodding on the roads of Haridwar and Delhi. Now, it’s mostly young men in groups travelling long distances while playing loud music.

According to the report, the majority of these Kanwariyas are young men from low-income families in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Rajasthan who work in the informal economy as drivers, laborers, and security guards.

The report claims that the yatra gives them an "escape" from their regular uncertainties. According to the newspaper, "The Kanwar Yatra is their one chance to prove their talents like physical strength, resourcefulness, with or without being faced with market realities."

Additionally, devotion is what draws so many people annually to this pilgrimage. This is evident in the responses of numerous men who disclosed the reason for their participation to HT in 2017 saying "Bhole has called me."

Narendra Pal, a property dealer in Delhi, told The Wire in 2018 that, “If you see Kanwariyas in any other city across the country, be it Agra, Kashi or even in Rajasthan, they are the people who believe in rigorous worship". He further said, Delhi-NCR people are quite interested in the “luxury services of Kanwar Seva Shivirs”, where they receive food and rest.

Rising popularity of the Kanwariyas also increases the economy

The Kanwar Yatra also boosts the regional economy in the areas that the pilgrims pass through. Every year, the yatra benefits thousands of eateries, clothing and fruit vendors, pitcher (kanwar) sellers, and other shopkeepers. A kanwariya typically spends between Rs 3,000 and Rs 4,000 on the procession, according to an HT report.

Before reaching their homes, kanwariyas cover hundreds of kilometers, frequently stopping at dhabas, eateries, and camps along the way. Despite the hot and humid weather, according to the Kanwariyas, the yatra has become easier over time. "When I was younger, there weren’t so many places to halt or food stops," Manoj Kumar, a pilgrim told The Hindu last year.

Speaking with HT, Sonu Pal, a dhaba owner on National Highway 58, stated that during the yatra, restaurants earn twice as much as on other days. "We used to do business of Rs 2 to 2.5 lakh a month on normal days. But (the) heavy influx of kanwariyas gives us the opportunity to earn more during the yatra,” he stated. The state governments have taken steps to make the pilgrimage for Shiva devotees comfortable as the Kanwar Yatra gets underway.

Government initiatives towards Kanwariyas and Kanwar yatra 2024

The amenities offered to kanwariyas have improved over time, making the journey more comfortable. Pilgrims who travel long distances, frequently on foot, now have access to the much-needed relief that roadside camps, eateries, and rest stops provide. There will be medical facilities, toilets, furniture, clean water, and high-quality waterproof tents in each camp.

The state governments have made a lot of preparations to make sure the pilgrims are safe and comfortable. The ancient pilgrimage's deep devotion and cultural significance make this year's yatra look like yet another huge event.