LIVE news: Heavy rain lashes parts of Delhi, Noida; IMD predicts more showers today

Multiple parts of Delhi and Noida were lashed by rainfall bringing relief from stifling heat. The India Meteorological Department has issued a "yellow" alert for the the national capital for the next two days with the predictiction of heavy rainfall for 24 hours. In June, the national capital received the highest rainfall recorded in 88 years. On Monday, Delhi witnessed a sudden weather change as heavy rain lashed parts of the national capital.

The Earth witnessed its hottest day in at least 84 years, with the global average temperature reaching a record high of 17.09 degrees Celsius on July 21, according to the European Union's Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S). This follows a series of record-breaking temperatures -- June marked the 12th consecutive month of global temperatures reaching or exceeding the 1.5 degrees Celsius threshold. Every month since June last year has been the warmest on record. Preliminary data from C3S showed that July 21 was the hottest day since at least 1940, surpassing the previous record of 17.08 degrees Celsius set on July 6, 2023.

The Congress on Tuesday evening declared that the party's Chief Ministers -- Siddaramaiah (Karnataka), Revanth Reddy (Telangana), and Sukhvinder Sukhu (Himachal Pradesh) -- will not attend the Niti Aayog Governing Council meeting scheduled in the national capital on July 27.



The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear a PIL seeking the framing of guidelines on disabilities for the inclusion of those suffering from autism-spectrum disorder and giving them employment opportunities.