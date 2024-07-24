LIVE news: Heavy rain lashes parts of Delhi, Noida; IMD predicts more showers today
BS Web Team New Delhi
Multiple parts of Delhi and Noida were lashed by rainfall bringing relief from stifling heat. The India Meteorological Department has issued a "yellow" alert for the the national capital for the next two days with the predictiction of heavy rainfall for 24 hours. In June, the national capital received the highest rainfall recorded in 88 years. On Monday, Delhi witnessed a sudden weather change as heavy rain lashed parts of the national capital.
The Earth witnessed its hottest day in at least 84 years, with the global average temperature reaching a record high of 17.09 degrees Celsius on July 21, according to the European Union's Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S).
This follows a series of record-breaking temperatures -- June marked the 12th consecutive month of global temperatures reaching or exceeding the 1.5 degrees Celsius threshold. Every month since June last year has been the warmest on record.
Preliminary data from C3S showed that July 21 was the hottest day since at least 1940, surpassing the previous record of 17.08 degrees Celsius set on July 6, 2023.
The Congress on Tuesday evening declared that the party's Chief Ministers -- Siddaramaiah (Karnataka), Revanth Reddy (Telangana), and Sukhvinder Sukhu (Himachal Pradesh) -- will not attend the Niti Aayog Governing Council meeting scheduled in the national capital on July 27.
The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear a PIL seeking the framing of guidelines on disabilities for the inclusion of those suffering from autism-spectrum disorder and giving them employment opportunities.
Trump campaign files complaint to block Biden's campaign funds being transferred to Harris
The Trump campaign has filed a complaint with the Federal Election Commission arguing that money raised for US President Joe Biden's 2024 reelection bid could not be transferred to Vice President Kamala Harris' presidential campaign. The complaint was filed on Tuesday by the Trump campaign's general counsel David Warrington and argues that transferring the funds to Harris's presidential campaign would amount to “flagrantly violating" the Federal Election Campaign Act of 1971.
India-UK FTA negotiations floor not ceiling of our ambitions: British foreign secretary
British Foreign Secretary David Lammy on Wednesday began a two-day visit to India to galvanise negotiations for an ambitious Free Trade Agreement and reset the overall bilateral partnership in crucial areas such as clean energy, new technologies and security. As he embarked on the high-profile trip, Lammy described the negotiations for the trade deal as the floor and not the ceiling of the ambitions to unlock shared potential and deliver growth.
Terrorist killed, soldier injured in encounter in J-K's Kupwara
An unidentified terrorist was killed and a soldier injured in an overnight encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district, the Army said on Wednesday.
"Based on specific input regarding presence of terrorists in general area Kowut, Kupwara, a Joint Search Operation was launched by #IndianArmy and @JmuKmrPolice on days leading up to 23 July 24," the Srinagar-based Chinar Corps posted on X.
Heavy rainfall affects parts of Delhi, Noida; more showers predicted for today
Several parts of Delhi and Noida were affected by rainfall bringing relief from stifling heat.
