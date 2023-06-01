close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

HP Minister Vikramaditya Singh urges Gadkari for speedy approval of NHs

Discussions regarding strengthening the National Highway (NH) wing of the state public works department (PWD) were also held

Press Trust of India Shimla
highways, national highways, highway projects

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 01 2023 | 8:44 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Himachal Pradesh minister Vikramaditya Singh met Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari in New Delhi on Wednesday and demanded Rs 500 crore from the Central Road Infrastructure Fund (CRIF) to improve the road conditions in the hill state.

Singh, the public works minister of Himachal Pradesh, requested the Union minister to declare nine roads in the state that have been accorded in-principle approval as national highways, besides including the proposal of the nine roads under the "Bharatmala Pariyojana", covering 1,254 kilometres in the state, according to a statement issued here.

The Congress leader also requested Gadkari to pass an order for considering a proposal of the state to upgrade the Tikkar-Jarol-Gahan-Nankhadi-Khamadi road and build a 560-metre-long bridge over the Swan river in Una district under the CRIF.

He said a sanction was awaited for a 153-km-long missing link from Bihru to Lathiani on NH 503A and requested the Union minister to expedite the approval for the Theog by-pass, which is pending for revised estimates.

He requested Gadkari to include the 31.27-km Nalagarh-Swarghat road, the 50-km Kala Amb-Paonta Sahib-Dehradun road, the 85-km Amb-Una road and the four-km Una bypass for sanction in the Annual Plan 2023-2024.

Singh also urged Gadkari to include two-lane projects -- the 73-km Nahan-Kumarhatti road and the 52-km Chakki-Banikhet-Chamba-Bharmour road -- for sanction in the Annual Plan 2023-2024.

Also Read

Himachal polls: Counting of votes to begin at 8 am; BJP eyes new record

Leaders from Shimla district, Rajput community lead in HP cabinet extension

BJP appoints MLA Rajeev Bindal as party chief in Himachal Pradesh

Govt to introduce new tech courses in educational institutions: Himachal CM

Highway contractors to convert bank guarantees into surety bonds: Gadkari

Manipur extends Internet suspension till Jun 5 to prevent spread of rumours

NHRC notice to railways, police chief over electrocution of 6 workers

Nepal PM to visit Mahakaleshwar temple, Indore IT SEZ during MP visit

We take responsibility for what happened: Bhupender over cheetah deaths

India, Nepal vow to resolve boundary dispute under 'spirit of friendship'

Discussions regarding strengthening the National Highway (NH) wing of the state public works department (PWD) were also held. Gadkari assured the Congress leader that all possible assistance will be provided for the completion of the pending projects well in time.

Singh, who also holds the sports portfolio in Himachal Pradesh, urged Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia for financial assistance from his ministry or other agencies associated with sports promotion for organising the "Rural Olympiad Games" in the hill state in September.

Singh met Scindia in New Delhi on Wednesday evening and apprised the latter that Himachal Pradesh has decided to organise the "Rural Olympiad Games", a mega sports event, in September to promote young talent, according to the statement.

The event will have volleyball, kabaddi, wrestling, boxing and football competitions at the block, district and state levels, Singh told the Union minister, adding that around 50,000 people are expected to participate in it.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Himachal Pradesh National Highways

First Published: Jun 01 2023 | 8:44 PM IST

Latest News

View More

IndiGo's audacity? Media platform founder complains about high ticket costs

Photo: Bloomberg
2 min read

Surge in market valuations may give PNB, three other PSBs largecap status

mutual funds
2 min read

Kia Seltos facelift spotted in X Line variant, check design updates

Kia motors, Seltos
2 min read

Don't take any step that would undermine sports: Anurag Thakur to wrestlers

Anurag Thakur
1 min read

Trial court can't send foreigner to detention while granting bail: Delhi HC

Delhi High Court
4 min read

Most Popular

Alstom emerges as lowest bidder for 100 alluminium Vande Bharat trains

GE T&amp;D: Profitable growth remains elusive
3 min read

LIVE updates: Growth of 8 core industries stood at 3.5% in April YoY

Photo credit: PI Industries website
3 min read

Biryanis, condoms, Jalebi-Fafda & soup bowls: What we Swiggy'd in IPL 2023

Behrouz’s Zaikedaar Paneer Biryani
2 min read

World wrestling body notes wrestlers' protest, wants WFI polls in 45 days

Wrestlers in Haridwar
4 min read

Indian regulators step up scrutiny ahead of FATF review in Nov: Report

Mauritius joins Pakistan on FATF's 'grey list'; questions over FPI inflows
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon