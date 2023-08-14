HP rain fury: Muted I-Day celebrations due to huge loss of life, property

In the wake of the colossal loss of life and property following heavy rains, landslides, flash floods and cloudbursts in Himachal Pradesh, the Independence Day celebrations across the state would be ceremonial without any cultural programme.
Making the announcement on Monday, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said the state-level I-Day function which was scheduled to be held at Manali has been shifted to Shimla.
The chief minister would preside over the programme in Shimla and the Manali would now host a district-level function, a statement issued here said.
Only flag hoisting, parade and speech by the chief guest will mark the celebrations at different locations in the hill state, the government said.
The local police and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) personnel would not participate in the function as they will remain engaged in relief and rescue operations, it added.
Also Read
Independence Day 2023: The day India gained independence from the British
Hydropower in Himalayan states restart as floods recede but more rain looms
Independence Day 2023: Wishes, Quotes, Messages, WhatsApp Status
Red alert sounded, major rivers in spate as Himachal braces for more rain
US Independence Day 2023: History, significance, check what's open and shut
Prez approves 76 gallantry awards, including 4 Kirti Chakras posthumously
Monsoon rain widens cracks in Joshimath, 5 families shifted to relief camps
After viral video of vegetable vendor, Rahul Gandhi has lunch with him
50 nurses, their families invited as guests to I-Day event at Red Fort
Army will give befitting reply to anyone trying to cast evil eye: Rajnath
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)