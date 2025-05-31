Saturday, May 31, 2025 | 12:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Hundreds of people shifted to relief camps in Kerala as rains intensify

Hundreds of people shifted to relief camps in Kerala as rains intensify

Roads were submerged and inundation made life miserable in high ranges and neighbouring towns in northern districts of the state

In Kasaragod, overflowing Madhuvahini River washed way roads and flooded houses in many areas. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Thiruvananthapuram
2 min read Last Updated : May 31 2025 | 12:09 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Hundreds of people were shifted to relief camps from low-lying areas of Kerala as flood entered their houses with monsoon rains gaining further strength in the state.

Roads were submerged and inundation made life miserable in high ranges and neighbouring towns in northern districts of the state.

Local people said swollen rivers and their overflowing tributaries were the reason for the subemerging of low-lying areas.

In Kasaragod, overflowing Madhuvahini River washed way roads and flooded houses in many areas.

People could be seen shifted to the first floor of their houses as flood entered the the ground floor.

Flooding looms large over neighbouring Kozhikode and Kannur districts as well where heavy downpour has been causing widespread destruction.

 

Wooden country boats and fiber boats were seen tied in front of many houses in Payyannur in Kannur.

"Boats are kept ready as we are scared that we will be forced to move to relief camps if the flood water does not recede," an elderly man told a TV channel.

More relief camps were opened in southern districts also as per the figures released by authorities.

Aa many as 46 relief camps have so far been opened in Kottayam district and 1,136 persons are currently staying in them, according to district authorities.

A total of 851 persons are accomodated in 26 relief camps in neighbouring Alappuzha district where 19 houses were destroyed on Friday alone, according to a late night statement issued by the district authorities.

As per the latest update by the Indian Meteorological Department, moderate rainfall accompanied by strong surface wind with speed occasionally reaching 50 kmph in gusts is likely at one or two places in the Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Malappuram, Kozhikode and Kannur districts.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : kerala floods Kerala rains monsoon rainfall

First Published: May 31 2025 | 12:09 PM IST

