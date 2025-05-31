Saturday, May 31, 2025 | 10:48 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Guwahati flooded as Assam faces red alert amid relentless rainfall

Guwahati flooded as Assam faces red alert amid relentless rainfall

IMD issues red alert as Assam reels under heavy rainfall; flooding in Guwahati forces evacuations and paralyses traffic

Since May 28, Guwahati has been inundated by continuous downpours. (Photo: PTI)

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 31 2025 | 10:46 AM IST

Relentless rainfall has plunged Assam, particularly Guwahati, into chaos, with widespread flooding, landslides, and major disruptions to daily life. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for the state, warning of very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall over the next two to three days as a powerful weather system intensifies over the Bay of Bengal.
 

Weather system triggers red alert

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Guwahati issued a red alert for May 31, covering Chirang, Baksa, Barpeta, Bongaigaon, Bajali, Tamulpur, and Darrang districts.
 
  The warning follows the formation of a well-defined low-pressure area over the northwest Bay of Bengal near the Odisha coast, expected to strengthen into a depression within 24 hours. The system is forecast to bring widespread thunderstorms, lightning, and strong winds to Assam’s southern and western districts, including Kamrup (Metro), Kamrup, Cachar, Hailakandi, Dhubri, Goalpara, Barpeta, Bongaigaon, Kokrajhar, and Chirang.
 

Guwahati reels under water

Since May 28, Guwahati has been inundated by continuous downpours, swamping key areas such as Rukminigaon, Anil Nagar, Nabin Nagar, Beltola, Hatigaon, Wireless, Chandmari, and B. Borooah Road. Streets have turned into fast-flowing streams, vehicles are stranded, and homes and shops submerged. In low-lying areas, water has risen above knee height, prompting evacuations and significant property damage.   
 
  Blocked drainage systems, unchecked hill-cutting, and encroachment on wetlands have worsened Guwahati’s vulnerability to flooding. The Assam State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) has deployed rubber dinghies for rescue operations and set up relief camps in the worst-hit areas.
 

Daily life paralysed

Traffic in Guwahati has ground to a halt, with commuters stranded in waist-deep water in some places. Ferry services between Guwahati and North Guwahati have been suspended, cutting off a key commuter route. Frequent power outages have left many areas in darkness for hours. Schools and colleges in affected areas are closed, and state government employees in Kamrup and Kamrup (Metro) have been granted special leave. 
 
  The heavy rain has also impacted neighbouring states. Fatalities have been reported in Tripura and Meghalaya due to landslides and floods, while evacuations are underway in several districts. In Assam, the risk of flash floods and landslides remains high, especially in districts like Dhubri, Goalpara, Kokrajhar, Hailakandi, Cachar, and Dima Hasao.
 

Government ramps up response

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has assured that authorities are monitoring the situation closely. “Due to heavy rainfall in Assam, Meghalaya, and Arunachal Pradesh, large areas have been affected. The state government is closely monitoring the situation,” he said at a press briefing in Guwahati on Friday.
 
He added, “Tomorrow, in Kamrup and Kamrup (Metro), all state government employees will get a special casual leave. Schools and colleges will remain shut, and private establishments are also advised to take appropriate measures.”
 
The Assam government has called for citizens to stay indoors and avoid waterlogged and landslide-prone areas. Authorities are also monitoring the Brahmaputra river, while emergency teams remain on high alert as further rainfall is forecast in the days ahead.
 
(With agency inputs)

Topics : Guwahati Assam monsoon rainfall Waterlogging IMD on rains IMD weather forecast

First Published: May 31 2025 | 10:46 AM IST

