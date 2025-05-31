Saturday, May 31, 2025 | 11:15 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Home / India News / India's Covid-19 cases climb to 2,710; Kerala, Maharashtra, Delhi worst hit

India's Covid-19 cases climb to 2,710; Kerala, Maharashtra, Delhi worst hit

India's active Covid-19 cases rise to 2,710 with Kerala worst hit, followed by Maharashtra and Delhi; new sub-variants NB.1.8.1 and LF.7 under watch; seven deaths reported

Kerala currently leads with 1,147 active cases, followed by Maharashtra with 424 cases, and Delhi with 294 cases. (Photo: Freepik)

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : May 31 2025 | 10:59 AM IST

India’s active Covid-19 cases have climbed to 2,710, with Kerala, Maharashtra, and Delhi emerging as the top contributors, according to the latest data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
 
Kerala currently leads with 1,147 active cases, followed by Maharashtra with 424 cases, and Delhi with 294 cases. Gujarat has reported 223 cases, while Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and West Bengal have each logged 148, 148, and 116 cases respectively.
 
Officials have urged the public not to panic, noting that most cases remain mild in nature.   
 
 
Seven Covid-19 deaths were reported in the past 24 hours, bringing the total death toll in the first five months of this year to 22. Maharashtra recorded two deaths, while Delhi, Gujarat, Karnataka, Punjab, and Tamil Nadu each reported one fatality.

Delhi sees a steady rise in cases

 
Delhi currently reports 294 active cases — an increase of 56 since the previous day — and one death. The deceased was identified as a “60-year-old female with Acute Intestinal Obstruction Post Laparotomy, with incidental Covid-19 finding.”
 
On May 23, the Delhi government issued an advisory instructing hospitals to ensure sufficient availability of beds, oxygen, essential medications, and operational equipment, including ventilators and BiPAP machines.   
 
  Chief Minister Rekha Gupta reassured the public last week that there is no cause for alarm. “We have details of the Covid-19 cases. Our hospitals have all the facilities. We have also issued an advisory. We have analysed the scenario, and there is no panic situation,” she told the media, adding that the situation is under control.
 

Centre assures readiness for Covid surge

 
On Friday, Union Minister of State for Health and AYUSH (Independent Charge), Prataprao Jadhav, said that the central government is well-prepared to manage any emerging challenges.
 
“Both our Central Health Department and the AYUSH Ministry are fully alert and closely monitoring the situation across all states. We have spoken with the respective Health and AYUSH Secretaries, as well as other concerned ministers,” Jadhav told news agency ANI.
 
He further mentioned that the infrastructure established during previous Covid-19 waves has been thoroughly assessed, and necessary measures are being put in place to address any potential developments.
 
“We've reviewed the infrastructure built during the earlier Covid waves, such as oxygen plants and ICU beds, and have already begun preparations. Our health systems are well-equipped and ready to handle any situation that may arise in response to Covid,” he added.
 

New sub-variants detected: NB.1.8.1 and LF.7

 
The recent surge in cases in some states is attributed to the emergence of two new sub-variants — NB.1.8.1 and LF.7. These variants exhibit genetic differences from earlier strains and are currently being tracked by health authorities. The World Health Organisation (WHO) has classified them as "Variants Under Monitoring" rather than "Variants of Concern". State governments have issued advisories to manage the evolving situation.   
 

Situation in china: Stronger variants observed

 
In China, the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported a hospital test positivity rate of 15.8 per cent in early May — up from 6.3 per cent at the end of March. Nikkei Asia reported that China logged over 168,000 confirmed cases in April, including 340 severe cases and nine deaths.
 
Chinese experts have identified XDV and XDV.1 as the dominant strains, which appear to have stronger immune evasion capabilities. Zhong Nanshan, a leading respiratory disease specialist, has advised older adults and individuals with underlying health conditions to take extra precautions. A decline in cases is anticipated by late June.
 

Thailand records over 180,000 cases

 
Thailand has reported 187,031 Covid-19 cases and at least 44 deaths from January to mid-May, according to the National Thailand. Between May 18 and 24 alone, the country saw 67,484 new cases and eight deaths, with Bangkok recording the highest numbers. The annual Songkran water festival in April has been partially blamed for the rise in cases.
 
To manage the situation, authorities have enhanced digital healthcare services and distributed masks, test kits, and sanitizers. Free telemedicine consultations and home delivery of medicines are being offered through government apps like SaluberMD and Mordee.
  Singapore has also reported a rise in cases, with an estimated 14,200 infections in early May, up from 11,100 the previous week. Hospital admissions have increased slightly but remain manageable. The predominant strain is a descendant of the JN.1 variant, accounting for more than two-thirds of local cases. The government has recommended mask-wearing in crowded areas and is encouraging booster vaccinations to curb the spread.

First Published: May 31 2025 | 10:59 AM IST

