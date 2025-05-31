Saturday, May 31, 2025 | 11:57 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Health / India logs 2,710 active Covid-19 cases, Kerala tops with 1,147 infections

India logs 2,710 active Covid-19 cases, Kerala tops with 1,147 infections

Health ministry data suggests the country saw 168% rise in active Covid cases in the last four days

Photo: Freepik

At least seven deaths have been reported due to the virulent disease this month, with figures still being confirmed by agencies. Photo: Freepik

Sanket Koul New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 31 2025 | 11:55 AM IST

Listen to This Article

India recorded 2,710 active Covid-19 cases as on May 30, with Kerala, Maharashtra, Delhi and Gujarat making up for 77 per cent of the total infections in the country, according to the latest data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
 
The data suggests that there has been a 168 per cent rise in cases in India within four days, from 1,010 cases registered till May 26.
 
Among the states, Kerala has the highest caseload of 1,147, a rise of 717 cases over the last four days. It is followed by Maharashtra at 424 cases, of which 40 were reported on Thursday. 
 
 
Delhi too saw an increase of 190 cases since May 26, with the national capital currently reporting 294 active Covid-19 cases. Gujarat became the fourth state to cross the 200-mark, with 223 cases. 

Also Read

covid, corona, coronavirus

India's Covid-19 cases climb to 2,710; Kerala, Maharashtra, Delhi worst hit

covid

Maharashtra reports 76 new Covid-19 cases, active case tally at 425

Covid, Asia, Corona virus

India, Thailand, Singapore see uptick in Covid cases; WHO urges vigilance

PremiumCovid 19, Covid-19, covid

Datanomics: Rising Covid cases put spotlight on India's healthcare system

Premiumcovid

Is your health policy Covid-ready? Key features you must look for

 
At least seven deaths have been reported due to the virulent disease this month, with figures still being confirmed by agencies.
 
Karnataka (148 active cases), Tamil Nadu (148 active cases) and West Bengal (116 active cases) have also seen a rise in caseload in the last week.
 
According to sources in the ministry, the surge is being led by the JN.1, XFG and LF 7.9 variants, which belong to the Omicron family and cause mild infections.    
 
To counter this surge, several states and UTs have come out with advisories asking both government and private hospitals to ensure preparedness in terms of beds, oxygen, antibiotics and other drugs.
 
State governments have also asked hospitals for daily reporting of Influenza-like illnesses (ILIs) and Severe Acute Respiratory Illnesses (SARI) to the Centre’s Integrated Health Information Platform (IHIP). 
 
Central health authorities also swung into action in recent weeks, holding several review meetings to assess the situation in the country. The review comes amid a noticeable uptick in Covid cases in Hong Kong and Singapore this month.
 
“The review meeting, led by the Union Health Secretary and the Director General (DG) of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) last week found that most of the cases in India are mild and under home care,” sources added.
 
The ministry has stated that it remains vigilant and through its multiple agencies, is proactively monitoring the situation.
 
On the recent rise, Rajiv Bahl, director general at the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), said that cases have been rising in the southern and western parts of India, and now a surge is being seen in the northern region. 
 
“We are monitoring the situation through the Integrated Disease Surveillance Program (IDSP), which tracks cases nationwide,” he added.
 
Experts believe the SARS-CoV-2 variants currently circulating in Singapore are LF.7 and NB.1.8 — both descendants of the JN.1 variant of Omicron, which was also behind a rise in infections in India early last year.
 
According to data from the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (Insacog), India has already registered four cases of the LF.7 variant from Gujarat and one case of NB.1.8.1 sub variant from Tamil Nadu this month.

More From This Section

smoking and fertility, hookah fertility risks, tobacco reproductive health

Hookah with friends, smoke breaks at work? Tobacco is silently wrecking you

Man smoking cigarette, tobacco

World No Tobacco Day: Theme, significance, history & facts you need to know

drugs

CDSCO lists 17 drugs safe to flush to prevent harm from misuse at home

World MS Day 2025, multiple sclerosis awareness

Multiple Sclerosis in India: Symptoms, diagnosis, treatment, cost explained

World MS Day 2025, multiple sclerosis awareness

World Multiple Sclerosis Day 2025: History, significance, theme and more

Topics : Coronavirus Kerala Coronavirus Tests Health with BS

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 31 2025 | 11:55 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGT vs MI LIVE Score Gold-Silver Price TodayProstarm Info System IPO AllotmentLive News TodayBlue Water Logistics IPO AllotmentScoda Tubes IPOIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon