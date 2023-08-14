Confirmation

I-Day 2023: Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign receives over 60 million selfies

Har Ghar Tiranga: In a social media post, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked the people to change the display picture of their social media handles to the national flag

Har Ghar Tiranga

BS Web Team New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 14 2023 | 5:17 PM IST
Listen to This Article

— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 11, 2023
While scrolling further on the website, one can see eminent personalities comprising several Union ministers, actors and sportspersons posing with the Indian flag. Actors Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth, Anupam Kher along with cricketers Rohit Sharma, Sachin Tendulkar and model-actress Manushi Chillar can be seen with their flags.

Several events have been scheduled for Independence Day 2023. Along with the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign, silent marches are being held today, 14 August, on Partition Horrors Remembrance Day 2023. The day honours those who were displaced or lost their lives due to hate and violence during the partition.

Topics : Independence Day Narendra Modi India Prime Minister National Flag

First Published: Aug 14 2023 | 5:17 PM IST

