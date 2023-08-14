I-Day 2023: Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign receives over 60 million selfies

While scrolling further on the website, one can see eminent personalities comprising several Union ministers, actors and sportspersons posing with the Indian flag. Actors Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth, Anupam Kher along with cricketers Rohit Sharma, Sachin Tendulkar and model-actress Manushi Chillar can be seen with their flags.

Several events have been scheduled for Independence Day 2023. Along with the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign, silent marches are being held today, 14 August, on Partition Horrors Remembrance Day 2023. The day honours those who were displaced or lost their lives due to hate and violence during the partition.