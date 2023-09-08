'I'm looking forward': PM Modi on three bilateral meetings scheduled today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to hold three bilateral meetings at his residence on Friday, ahead of the G20 Summit later on the weekend in New Delhi. In a post on social media platform X, Modi said that he is looking forward to the meetings.

"This evening, I look forward to three bilateral meetings at my residence," he said.

PM Modi is scheduled to meet Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, US President Joe Biden and Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Friday.

Jugnauth and Hasina have already arrived in New Delhi. Biden will arrive on Friday evening around 7 pm.

Hasina is likely to be accompanied by her daughter, Saima Wazed. Wazed is an autism expert standing for election as regional director for the South-East Asia Region (SEARO) at the World Health Organization (WHO).

"The meetings will give an opportunity to review India's bilateral ties with these nations and further strengthen developmental cooperation," Modi said.

The meetings are scheduled to be held at the prime minister's official Lok Kalyan Marg residence ahead of the G20 Leaders Summit starting Saturday.

PM Modi will hold 15 bilateral meetings over the next three days when world leaders gather in the national capital for the summit.

On Saturday, Modi will hold bilateral meetings with leaders of the UK, Japan, Germany and Italy, besides attending the G20 events.

He will hold a working lunch meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron on Sunday.

PM Modi will also have a pull-aside meeting with his Canadian counterpart, Justin Trudeau. Besides, he will have bilateral meetings with the leaders of Comoros, Turkiye, the UAE, South Korea, the EU/EC, Brazil and Nigeria.