Trains, flights delayed in Delhi as dense fog prevails across North India

The National Capital is facing transportation problems due to heavy fog. Around 25 trains arrived late in Delhi on Wednesday and flights were also hampered

Delhi, dense fog, cold wave, Delhi winters

Representative Image

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 28 2023 | 11:24 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Dense fog in the northern region of the country has interrupted transportation.  As per the Times of India report, around 25 trains arrived late in Delhi on Wednesday due to fog in the national capital and northern parts of India.

One of the senior members from Northern Railway said that most of the railway tracks are in open areas or farm fields that are enveloped in dense fog during the night hours. The official also informed that the visibility has become almost zero, leading to operational challenges, so drivers prefer safety, and this causes delays in this season. All the fellow passengers may have to face the difficulty till the end of this month.
List of delayed trains in Delhi

Among all the delayed trains, these trains faced major delays Howrah – New Delhi Poorva Express, Prayagraj-New Delhi Humsafar Express, Puri-New Delhi Purushottam Express, Howrah-New Delhi Poorva Express, and Vaishali-SF Express.

Beyond that, trains like Azamgarh-Delhi Jn Kaifiyat Express, Khajuraho-Kurukshetra Express and Poorva were delayed by over five hours.

Earlier, 14 trains were delayed, which are entering Delhi due to prevailing fog across the national capital. Even on Wednesday, trains were delayed by up to 11 hours in their operation, and these trains include 12368 Vikramshila Express, 13484 Farakka Express, and 12350 Delhi-Godda Humsafar Express.

Several Trains Cancelled

A senior official from Northern Railway cancelled 62 trains originating or ending at Delhi ahead of the fog season. The frequency of 40 has also been reduced, and six remain cancelled. 

Among all the trains which will run less frequently are 12226 Delhi-Azamgarh and 12225 Azamgarh-Delhi Express, 15127 Banaras-New Delhi, 15035 Delhi-Kathgodam Express, 12033 Kanpur-New Delhi, 15128 New Delhi-Banaras Express, and 12034 New Delhi-Kanpur Express.

Fog will continue till today, IMD says

According to the Indian Meteorological Department, the national capital is to experience fog till December 28, 2023.

The fog in the national capital not only disturbed railway transportation but also impacted the flights. 

According to the Delhi Airport Flight Information Display System data, the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport experienced delays in both arrivals and departures for about 30 flights on Tuesday.

First Published: Dec 28 2023 | 11:23 AM IST

