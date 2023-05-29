close

IAF aircraft makes crash landing in Madhya Pradesh's Bhind; no casualty

An Apache AH-64 helicopter of IAF carried out a precautionary landing near Bhind, during routine operational training. All crew and the aircraft are safe. The rectification party has reached: IAF

Press Trust of India Bhind
Apache AH-64, IAF helicopter

Apache AH-64 helicopter of the IAF (File Photo)

1 min read Last Updated : May 29 2023 | 12:12 PM IST
An Indian Air Force (IAF) aircraft on Monday made a crash landing in Madhya Pradesh's Bhind district, a police official said.

There was no casualty, he said.

I have come to know that the aircraft made a crash landing. There was no fatality or injury in the landing (process)," Chambal Zone Inspector General of Police S Saxena told PTI over phone.

Bhind Superintendent of Police Manish Khatri refused to speak on the incident saying the IAF spokesperson will inform about it.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : IAF aircraft Madhya Pradesh Indian Air Force

First Published: May 29 2023 | 12:12 PM IST

