close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Kejriwal writes to Puri, wants better accommodation to government employees

He also demanded urgent repair of the houses that are in bad shape in the DIZ area where allotment was stopped in 2018

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Arvind Kejriwal

Arvind Kejriwal (Photo: PTI)

2 min read Last Updated : May 26 2023 | 10:42 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday wrote a letter to Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri urging him for better management of accommodation to government employees in his New Delhi Assembly constituency.

Kejriwal cited various concerns raised by the Karamchari Aawas Kalyan Samiti about houses in the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) area.

In his letter to Puri, Kerjriwal said "75 per cent residences in Sector-4 Raja Bazaar are lying vacant, because of which criminal activities are on the rise".

He also demanded urgent repair of the houses that are in bad shape in the DIZ area where allotment was stopped in 2018.

Highlighting the "pressing" concerns raised by the Karamchari Aawas Kalyan Samiti about the New Delhi region, Kejriwal stressed the need for immediate attention to these issues to ensure the well-being and safety of the residents.

According to the letter, one of the critical issues addressed in it related to the "alarming" number of vacant residences in Sector-4 Raja Bazaar, which allegedly led to a surge in "criminal activities".

Also Read

Puri releases guidelines for ranking cities based on financial performance

Will have International Biofuel Alliance before G20 summit: Hardeep Puri

PM prioritising energy sector in northeast: Union minister Hardeep Puri

Along with freedom comes responsibility: Hardeep Puri slams Rahul Gandhi

Cities should rethink traditional planning models to deliver outcomes: Puri

Cheetah deaths: Union Minister Bhupendra Yadav, MP CM to meet on May 29

Kerala FM lashes out at Centre for cutting state's borrowing limit by half

NGOs urge govt not to join trade pillar of Indo-Pacific Economic Framework

Delhi police issues advisory for inauguration of new Parliament on Sunday

Tokyo Olympics champion Kawai comes out in support of protesting wrestlers

Kejriwal suggested a "potential solution" for the scattered allottees in the NDMC areas.

He recommended relocation of allottees to specific blocks, enabling them to live in closer proximity to one another.

Drawing attention to the deteriorating condition of houses in the DIZ area, where allotment was halted in 2018, the CM stressed the immediate requirement for urgent repairs.

He also said that if the area is to be redeveloped from scratch, before undertaking any major redevelopment activities, the allottees should be relocated to a nearby area, ensuring their convenience and safety.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Arvind Kejriwal Hardeep Singh Puri New Delhi

First Published: May 26 2023 | 10:42 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Not chasing sales, focus on solid customer experience: McLaren India

hybrid supercar McLaren Artura
3 min read

Puncturing the world map

Book
6 min read

CICA countries organises workshop to deliberate on misuse of internet

Illustration: Ajay Mohanty
1 min read

Info Edge slips into red in Q4, writes off investment in Bizcrum Infotech

The numbers don’t look better if lenders and insurance companies are excluded from the sample
2 min read

High-spending kicks

Manchester City
5 min read

Most Popular

Centre to launch Rs 75 coin to mark the opening of new Parliament building

New Parliament Building
2 min read

How much gold can you legally buy in cash without any ID proof in India?

gold, precious metal, gold ingot, gold brick
3 min read

2023 monsoon to be 'normal'; NW India might get 'below normal' rains: IMD

IMD
3 min read

Delhi court grants NOC to Rahul Gandhi for passport for three years

Rahul Gandhi, congress
2 min read

SC refuses to entertain PIL for inauguration of new Parl building by Prez

Raise coverage under food security Act: Supreme Court tells Centre
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon