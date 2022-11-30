India, France discuss defence cooperation & more under Atmanirbhar Bharat

French Directorate General for Armaments and Director for Development Gen Gael Diaz de Tuesta today held a meeting with Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan. During the meeting, the two sides discussed ongoing defence cooperation and further opportunities under the Atmanirbhar Bharat policy.

Sharing details regarding the meeting, Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff tweeted, "Gen Gael Diaz de Tuesta, Director for Development, Directorate General for Armaments (DGA), #France called on Gen Anil Chauhan, Chief of the Defence Staff #CDS today to discuss ongoing defence collaboration and explore further opportunities under #AtmanirbharBharat."

Last week, French Minister for the Armed Forces Sebastien Lecornu was in India. During his visit, he held the Indo-French annual defence dialogue with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on November 28. During the annual defence dialogue in New Delhi, Singh and Lecornu discussed various bilateral, regional and defence industrial cooperation issues.

Rajnath Singh in a tweet said, "Had warm and fruitful discussions with the Defence Minister of France, Mr Sebastien Lecornu during the fourth Annual Defence Dialogue in New Delhi today. A wide range of bilateral, regional & defence industrial cooperation issues was discussed during the dialogue."

During the meeting, the two leaders discussed bilateral, regional, defence and defence industrial cooperation issues, according to a press release issued by the Ministry of Defence. Singh and Lecornu reviewed the defence cooperation and discussed ways to strengthen maritime cooperation.

Rajnath Singh and Sebastien Lecornu reviewed the ongoing military-to-military cooperation which has increased substantially in recent years. They discussed means to strengthen maritime cooperation and increase the scope and complexity of bilateral exercises. They noted with satisfaction that India and France successfully conducted their bilateral Air Exercise 'Garuda' in Jodhpur.

During the dialogue, Rajnath Singh and Sebastien Lecornu discussed defence industrial cooperation with a focus on 'Make in India'. The two leaders spoke about future cooperation and potential co-production opportunities. Singh and Lecornu agreed that the technical groups should meet early next year and take forward the key cooperation issues.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held a meeting with French Minister of Armed Forces Sebastien Lecornu. The two leaders discussed contemporary strategic developments. S Jaishankar tweeted, "Welcomed French Minister of Armed Forces @SebLecornu to MEA this evening. A wide-ranging discussion on contemporary strategic developments."

On Monday, Lecornu also held a meeting with National Security Adviser Ajit Doval. Emmanuel Lenain, France's ambassador to India in a tweet said that Doval and Lecornu shared close assessments of major global and regional security issues and agreed to intensify counter-terrorism cooperation.

