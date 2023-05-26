close

Delhi police issues advisory for inauguration of new Parliament on Sunday

Only civil service aspirants, bonafide residents, labelled vehicles and emergency vehicles will be allowed to move within this area, it added

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Delhi Police

2 min read Last Updated : May 26 2023 | 10:28 PM IST
Special traffic arrangements will be put in place in the national capital in view of the inauguration of the new Parliament building on May 28, police said on Friday.

According to the traffic advisory issued, the New Delhi district will be treated as a controlled area.

Only public transport vehicles, civil service aspirants, bonafide residents, labelled vehicles and emergency vehicles will be allowed to move in the New Delhi area, it stated.

"The area enclosed by Mother Teresa Ceresent Road, roundabout Talkatora, Baba Kharak Singh Marg, roundabout Gol Dak Khana, Ashok Road, roundabout Patel Chowk, Ashok Road, roundabout Windsor Place, Janpath, roundabout MLNP, Akbar Road, roundabout Gol Methi, Akbar Road, roundabout GKP, Teen Murti Marg, roundabout Teen Murti and Mother Teresa Crescent Road will be treated as regulated area," the advisory said.

Only civil service aspirants, bonafide residents, labelled vehicles and emergency vehicles will be allowed to move within this area, it added.

Noting that many VVIPs and other dignitaries are likely to attend the inauguration ceremony, the Delhi traffic police urged people to plan their journey accordingly and avoid the New Delhi district from 5:30 am to 3 pm.

"General public and motorists are advised to keep patience, observe traffic rules and road discipline and follow directions of traffic personnel deployed at all intersections and remain updated through Delhi Traffic Police Facebook page, Twitter handle, website and helpline," the advisory stated.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: May 26 2023 | 10:28 PM IST

