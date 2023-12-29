Mizoram grants general consent to CBI for probing offences in the state

The Mizoram government has granted general consent to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to probe offences in the state.

In a gazette notification on Thursday, the state government said, "In exercise of the powers conferred by section 6 of the Delhi Special Police Establishment Act, 1946, the Government of Mizoram hereby accords consent to exercise powers and jurisdiction of the members of the Delhi Special Police Establishment for investigation of offences in the state of Mizoram."



"The Government of Mizoram grants consent for a CBI investigation of offences in the state of Mizoram. Our government is resolute in eliminating corruption for the welfare of our citizens," CM Lalduhoma posted on X on Friday.

Soon after the swearing-in ceremony on December 8, Lalduhoma had announced that his Zoram People's Movement government will accord priority to anti-corruption measures and will invite the CBI to probe graft cases in the state.

According to the Delhi Special Police Establishment (DSPE) Act, 1946, the CBI requires the consent of the state government to conduct an investigation within its jurisdiction.