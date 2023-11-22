Sensex (0.42%)
Army chief calls on Korea's Joint Chief of Staff General Kim Seung-yum

"Aspects related to further strengthening of military ties and bilateral defence cooperation were discussed during the significant interaction," the Indian Army posted on X

Indian army, security forces

Representative Image | PTI

ANI Asia
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 22 2023 | 8:33 AM IST
Chief of the Army Staff (COAS), General Manoj Pande, who is on an official visit to South Korea interacted with the Vice Minister of Defence Acquisition Programme Administration and called on General Kim Seung-yum, Chairman and joint Chief of Staff of the Republic of Korea on Tuesday.
"Aspects related to further strengthening of military ties and bilateral defence cooperation were discussed during the significant interaction," the Indian Army posted on X.
"The COAS also paid tributes to the Bravehearts in a solemn wreath-laying ceremony at the War Memorial," it added.
During his visit to South Korea, the Chief of Army Staff was presented with an impressive Guard of Honour.
"General Manoj Pande #COAS was presented an impressive Guard of Honour during his visit. The #COAS interacted with General Park An-su, Chief of Staff, ROK Army & exchanged thoughts on contemporary issues of mutual interest," the Indian Army said.
"He also visited Defence Establishments & Tech labs, including Agency of Defence Development #ADD where he was briefed on the ongoing R & D and latest developments in the fields of AI, Autonomous Vehicles, Man-Unmanned Teaming & Robotics," it posted on X.
General Manoj Pande, Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) proceeded on an official visit to the Republic of Korea (ROK) on Sunday.
The aim of the visit is to further reinforce the robust defence ties between the two nations. The visit commences on November 20, a momentous day in the history of India-ROK relations, the Ministry of Defence stated.
On November 20, 1950, 73 years back, 60 Para Field Ambulances of the Indian Army landed in Busan to provide much-needed medical support during the Korean War.
The Ministry further stated that the itinerary of the COAS includes interactions with the senior military leadership of the ROK and visits to defence formations and establishments.
India and ROK celebrate 50 years of diplomatic ties in 2023. This visit underscores the commitment of both nations to strengthen the special strategic partnership.

Topics : South Korea Army Defence

First Published: Nov 22 2023 | 8:33 AM IST

LinkedIN Icon