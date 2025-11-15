IAF trainer aircraft crashes near Chennai during mission; pilot safe

An Indian Air Force aircraft which was on a routine training mission crashed near Tambaram here on Friday afternoon, officials said.
The pilot ejected safely, they said.
"An Indian Air Force aircraft 'Pilatus PC-7', which was on a routine training mission, crashed near Tambaram in Chennai on November 14. The pilot ejected safely," an official release said.
Responding to a query, an official told PTI that the incident occurred around 2 pm.
"A Court of Inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause," the release added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)